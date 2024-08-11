Newcastle United are planning a new bid for a "world-class" player after seeing an initial offer rejected, according to a fresh transfer claim from abroad.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are still working hard on completing the signing of England and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who has emerged as their top defensive target of the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Andre Almeida has been lined up as their next addition after the Eagles favourite, with a move from Valencia potentially coming to fruition.

Another transfer rumour has seen Newcastle linked with a summer move for free agent Adrien Rabiot, who is without a club after leaving Juventus at the end of last season. Manchester United are also believed to be providing competition for the Frenchman, but Eddie Howe's men have reportedly held talks with him.

While Chelsea wide-man Noni Madueke has emerged as a rumoured target for the Magpies between now and the end of the month, Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski has also been lined up as an option for Howe. Improvements are required on the right-hand side this summer, with new signings needed to provide more end product and quality than incumbents Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy, and the Swede could be an exciting signing.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina wide ace Nicolas Gonzalez is another who has been backed to join Newcastle, being considered another exciting winger who could flourish at St James' Park moving forward.

Newcastle plan new offer for "world-class" ace

According to a report from Spain, Newcastle are planning a fresh offer for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer, having already been denied in their efforts to sign him.

A bid of £12.8m "plus variables" is believed to have been turned down, but that doesn't appear to be stopping the Magpies in their efforts to snap up the former Manchester City ace.

Despite rejecting Newcastle's initial approach, it appears that Barcelona are keen to part ways with Torres, with the winger not in Hansi Flick's plans as he gets to grips with his new team. It is said that Barca could consider an offer of around €30m (£25.7m) - around double the Toon's first bid.

Still only 24 years of age, the Spaniard has the bulk of his career ahead of him and has Premier League experience, having made 28 appearances in the competition, scoring nine goals and four assists along the way. Former Barca manager Xavi once waxed lyrical over him, too, saying:

"Perhaps Ferran has surprised me the most. He's a player on another level, he's spectacular: how he understands the space, links play, doesn't lose the ball, his defensive work... he's world-class. He's a great signing, one I wanted, and a wonderful footballer."

This says a lot about Torres' ability, and while his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, Barca could easily let him leave if the right bid comes along. He would add goals and creativity to Howe's attack as well as versatility, with him being able to thrive out wide and centrally.