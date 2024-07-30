Newcastle United are now planning to send an "unbelievable" player out on loan this summer, with his exit expected to be sealed within a matter of weeks.

Newcastle transfer news

In what is arguably seen as a surprise move, the Magpies are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United youngster William Osula, with a potential £10m move on the cards to strengthen their depth up front. More high-profile business has also been predicted, however, with a host of players linked with switches to St James' Park.

Two such figures are Neco Williams and Noni Madueke, of Nottingham Forest and Chelsea respectively, who could transform Newcastle down the right flank. The former could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier, while the latter is considered a superior option to the likes of Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy.

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres has struggled to set the world alight since trading Manchester City for the Camp Nou, and he has emerged as another option for the Magpies. Granted, his stock may have fallen since departing the Etihad, but he is still only 24 years of age, and has scored 20 goals in 46 caps for Spain.

Then there's Leeds United youngster Crysencio Summerville, who is coming fresh off the back of a superb season with the Whites - one that saw him named the Championship's best player in 2023/24. He has been linked with Newcastle and could even be viewed as a replacement for Anthony Gordon on the left wing, should he move away after just one year at St James'.

Newcastle want to loan out "unbelievable" ace

According to a new claim from Football Insider, Newcastle want to sort a loan move for young attacker Garang Kuol this summer, having been left out of the pre-season squad for the trip to Japan. The report adds that "a deal is expected to be arranged for him to be loaned out of St James’ Park within the coming weeks", allowing him to enjoy more regular football elsewhere.

As the update alludes to, Kuol arrived at Newcastle amid so much "fanfare" back in 2022, joining from Central Coast Mariners as a highly-rated Australian teenager. He even caught the eye of Barca legend Xavi.

“He did really well. He created many chances and almost scored. 17? Maybe he’s a big liar! At (17), that’s unbelievable. All the best for him, and all the players.”

Kuon has really struggled to live up to the hype, though, with a loan move to FC Volendam not working out at all, and only one goal and assist apiece arriving in a total of 16 appearances.

In fairness to the Australia international, he is still extremely young at 19, but he needs to head off on a more successful loan spell next season, in order to prove to Newcastle that he is worth persevering with, rather than them selling him for good in the near future.