Hoping to add some much-needed attacking depth, Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is now reportedly plotting a move to beat Premier League rivals Arsenal to sign one particular forward.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have already shown signs that they didn't add enough depth in the summer transfer window, having put all their eggs in one basket in pursuit of Marc Guehi, only for the Crystal Palace defender to stay put at Selhurst Park.

As a result, Newcastle have been forced to field makeshift backlines without the injured Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, particularly when Fabian Schar was suspended.

Mitchell spoke about Newcastle's summer failures earlier this season. Facing the criticism and questions over his relationship with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, he told reporters (as per Chronicle Live): "Did I read anything into [what Howe said in Germany] physically, no. But we were interacting all the way through that period and beyond 100%.

"In every relationship I've had with coaches, and I've been doing this a long time with a lot of different coaches from a lot of different cultures, they ebb and flow. The core foundation is the respect part, but you're going to have points in contact because it's a stressful industry we work in where you might have to have a strong debate, but that doesn't mean it's wrong."

In a desperate need to shift the narrative into a positive one, the Magpies have now reportedly turned their attention towards making up for the summer's shortcomings.

According to reports in Spain, Mitchell is plotting a move to beat Arsenal to the signature of Igor Jesus from Botafogo. The Brazilian forward has attracted the interest of both Premier League sides, with Edu and Mitchell now set to do battle alongside the likes of Brighton and Chelsea for his arrival in the new year.

The deal won't come cheap, though. Brazilian side Botafogo reportedly value their 23-year-old striker at €35-40m (£29-34m) - a price that Newcastle will have no choice but to pay if they want to welcome such a reinforcement, particularly with other rich clubs like Arsenal lurking.

"Great" Jesus can replace Wilson at Newcastle

With Callum Wilson currently heading for the exit door at the end of his Newcastle deal next summer, those at St James' Park must welcome a backup for Alexander Isak to replace the former Bournemouth ace - and that's where Jesus should come in.

The 23-year-old is a rising star who could push Isak all the way to hand Howe some vital questions regarding his best side amid healthy competition for places.

Having scored 24 goals in 44 games in the 2023/24 campaign for Botafogo and former club Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai, Jesus is more than ready for a big move, and as a result of that form, earned high praise from analyst Ben Mattinson, who dubbed the forward "great" after he scored on his recent Brazil debut.

A player in top form, Newcastle should act as soon as possible to sign Jesus for a £34m fee that may well turn into a bargain if he continues his recent rise. The Brazilian is certainly one to watch.