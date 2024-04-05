It looks set to be PIF's most important summer yet at Newcastle United, with the Magpies in need of several reinforcements in an attempt to break back into the Premier League's European places next season.

Newcastle transfer news

After ACL injuries to both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman to sum their season up, Newcastle's main focus needs to be on signing at least one central defender this summer. The aforementioned due will miss part of next season, meaning that the Magpies simply cannot afford not to welcome another centre-back, with just Fabian Schar and Dan Burn currently available.

That said, the transfer rumours have already started on that front. One name mentioned so far has been Dean Huijsen, who has impressed on loan at AS Roma from Juventus. Attracting the interest of Newcastle as a result, the 18-year-old has shown the potential needed to step up for Eddie Howe's side and become an integral part for years to come. Now one to watch, it will be interesting to see if the Magpies make their move this summer.

He's not the only central defender linked with a move, either. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Newcastle are now plotting a move to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer in a deal that could be worth over £50m. The England international has enjoyed another solid season at Selhurst Park and there's no doubt that he would more than help solve Newcastle's defensive problems.

The fact that Guehi shares an agent with Anthony Gordon too should hand Newcastle a small advantage and make any negotiations simpler on the defender's side. In an ideal world, when Botman returns, Newcastle will have a long-term partner in place in the form of a defender who knows all about performing in the Premier League.

"Amazing" Guehi can fix Newcastle's dilemma

At just 23-years-old, Guehi would instantly become a long-term fix for Newcastle's current defensive dilemma, stepping up in place of Botman before then partnering the centre-back when he returns to action. The captain at Selhurst Park, Palace won't wave goodbye to Guehi without any reluctance this summer, however, in what could prove to be a tough deal to negotiate with the London club.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Marc Guehi Sven Botman Progressive Passes 58 35 Tackles Won 17 13 Aerial Duels Won 29 34 Blocks 22 20

What's more, Guehi will be hoping to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England side for the Euros this summer, especially after receiving such high praise from international teammate Harry Maguire.

The Manchester United defender said via BBC Sport: "Marc has done amazing. I think he left Chelsea at an amazing time when he had to play football. When you watch him play he doesn't look like a young boy playing football.

"He's a captain of Crystal Palace. He’s going to have a long career in the game. He has all the attributes you need to be a centre-back. The friendly in the first half at Scotland unfortunately he had to come off. He's such a young boy playing with so much maturity."