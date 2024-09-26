Looking to land a future star, Newcastle United are now reportedly plotting to trigger the release clause of one Barcelona gem before the La Liga giants can up his price to an impossible figure.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are already planning for a far busier summer than the one they endured prior to the current campaign, in which they failed to land targets such as Marc Guehi. Leaving Eddie Howe's side short as a result, sporting director Paul Mitchell seems to be well aware of just how important 2025 is for recruitment, based on recent rumours.

On that front, Newcastle have already been linked with moves for the likes of Jonathan David and young defender Richard King. David would be particularly smart business for the Magpies, given that he's set to become a free agent next summer and become an instant bargain. The Lille forward, still just 24 years old, would form quite the partnership with Alexander Isak.

Ligue 1 isn't the only place that those at St James' Park are searching for reinforcements, however, with one La Liga gem now on their radar. According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are now plotting to trigger Marc Bernal's release clause before Barcelona can agree a new deal with their young defensive midfielder to up that price to a staggering €500m (£417m).

Just 17 years old, Bernal is clearly highly rated at the Nou Camp, given just how large a release clause they could reportedly include in his next contract to leave Newcastle and others out of the race for his signature once and for all.

"Incredible" Bernal is one to watch

Whilst some at Barcelona will bemoan their financial instability, it has at least forced their hand when it comes to promoting La Masia talent, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Gavi all reaping the rewards. It looked as though Bernal was next on that list too, only to suffer an untimely cruciate ligament tear to all but end his season.

That injury has seemingly failed to bring Newcastle's interest to a crashing halt, however, with his potential deemed good enough to eye a move nonetheless. Before he saw his season end in cruel fashion, Bernal was certainly impressing in La Liga, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbing his football IQ "incredible" back in August.

If Mitchell wants to make up for Newcastle's failure this summer, then pursuing and potentially signing a La Masia graduate would certainly go a long way to winning over the St James' Park faithful.

Meanwhile, if Bernal did arrive, then he could slot straight into Howe's impressive midfield options. The former Bournemouth boss already has Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to call on, but adding a young gem in Bernal to that depth would arguably hand the Magpies a complete midfield for years to come.