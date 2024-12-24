Newcastle United are believed to have sent a proposal for an "extraordinary" former Premier League title winner, as they look to sign him during the January transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with plenty of potential new signings with January looming, with Barcelona defender Eric Garcia one player who has been mentioned as an option. The Spaniard is struggling for playing time at the Camp Nou this season, only managing four starts in La Liga under Hansi Flick.

In goal, Newcastle may be looking for a long-term replacement for Nick Pope between the sticks, and James Trafford continues to be backed to seal a switch to St James' Park. The Englishman was seen as a target throughout the summer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Meanwhile, Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling has also been linked with joining the Magpies, with the 18-year-old one of the few positives to emerge from a dismal campaign for Saints so far. Seen as similar to England stars like Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish in style, he could add much-needed quality in attacking midfield, proving to be a good option on the right-hand side.

In what would be a controversial piece of business, Newcastle are also said to be eyeing a move for Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard, which would not go down well with Black Cats supporters.

Newcastle send proposal to sign "extraordinary" player

According to a new update from Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are pushing to sign Barcelona centre-back Garcia in January, now taking the first major step in a move by sending a proposal to Barca. The details of the offer are unknown, but the Magpies are looking to entice the 23-year-old away from the Catalan giants.

Garcia could be a really astute signing by Newcastle, even though his lack of game time at Barca may put some supporters off the idea of bringing him in. Centre-back reinforcements are imperative for the Magpies, with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both ageing players, and the former Manchester City player has one Premier League title to his name, making 19 appearances in the competition.

He has been hailed by Xavi, who has said of him: "Eric is extraordinary. I value him a lot, he is important to us. He plays in a very complicated position because, at Barca, a centre-back is always exposed. But he is a role model in the dressing room and we value him a lot."

Granted, Garcia hasn't necessarily kicked on as much as some expected during his younger years at City, but he is still only 23 years of age, meaning his peak may still be some time away.

Leaving his £95k-a-week deal at Barca doesn't appear to be an option in his own head currently, but if Newcastle were able to lure him to the club with a great offer, he could be a mainstay at the back for a long time.