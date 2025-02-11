Setting their sights on the future, Newcastle United have now reportedly joined the race to sign a rising star who's been dubbed the Swedish Lionel Messi and attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies may have disappointed in the January transfer window, but that's quickly been forgotten thanks to Eddie Howe's side and their success in the Carabao Cup. Reaching the final after easing past Arsenal to win 4-0 across two legs, Newcastle will now square off against Liverpool in search of their first piece of domestic silverware since 1955.

What certainly helped that search was their FA Cup victory over Birmingham City, in which Joe Willock netted a well-timed brace to get his side over the line in a frantic 3-2 victory against the League One opposition.

Meanwhile, sat just two points outside the Premier League's top four, the prospect of completing a move to St James' Park is certainly becoming increasingly attractive for potential reinforcements, which could yet include a rising star.

According to The Boot Room, Newcastle are now racing to sign Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen ahead of huge teams like Barcelona and Manchester United when his contract comes to an end this summer.

The young winger, who's been dubbed the Swedish Messi, is certainly one to watch and already knows how to hurt English opposition, having scored against Manchester United in the Champions League in November 2023.