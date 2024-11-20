Looking to solve their centre-back problem for years to come, Newcastle United and Paul Mitchell have reportedly set their sights on a 20-year-old defender who has been likened to Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger.

Newcastle transfer news

Since missing out on Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, Newcastle have needed another central defender. They failed to turn towards alternative options a few months ago, instead putting all their eggs in one basket before watching every single one of those eggs splatter when Guehi stayed put at Selhurst Park. And now, they must not make the same mistake twice.

They have at least bounced back on the pitch recently, however, easing past high-flying Nottingham Forest 3-1 to send a statement throughout the Premier League just when Alexander Isak begins to rediscover his goalscoring boots at the perfect time. The form of the Swede has only continued in the international break too, in what is a positive sign of things to come for Newcastle.

Whilst their star striker has continued his form away from St James' Park, meanwhile, the Magpies have seemingly been turning their attention towards potential reinforcements.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Mitchell is now battling to sign Joel Ordonez for Newcastle ahead of the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion in 2025. The 20-year-old centre-back is certainly a man in demand and a player who could solve Newcastle's centre-back problem.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Ordonez has earned comparisons with Real Madrid star Rudiger, who once starred in the Premier League with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League. If Ordonez takes a similar path, he'll be desperate to enjoy the same success as the German.

"Complete" Ordonez can partner Botman

Given that Fabian Schar is now 32 years old and gradually edging past his prime, it won't be long before Newcastle will need to think about finding a new partner for Sven Botman at the heart of their backline. When the Dutchman returns from his ACL injury, there's no doubt that he will hand the Magpies a much-needed boost to make all the difference, but he will need a reliable partner by the time next season arrives at the very least.

Still just 20 years old, Ordonez could arrive at St James' Park behind Schar in the pecking order before being moulded into the ideal option to replace the Swiss defender next to Botman. Dubbed "complete" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the Club Brugge man certainly has the ability to do exactly that.

A player to watch, Newcastle may need to act quickly if they are to sign the in-demand Ordonez in 2025.