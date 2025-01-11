As they look to boost their attacking options, Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign an instant upgrade on Miguel Almiron, who looks destined to leave St James' Park.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies endured a mixed opening half to the Premier League campaign before discovering their best form throughout December. Now, with one eye on a Carabao Cup final following a 2-0 first-leg victory over Arsenal, Eddie Howe could yet welcome some key upgrades in the January transfer window to potentially push his side into the Premier League's top four.

On that front, several names have already threatened to steal the headlines, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo potentially emerging to hand Alexander Isak the ultimate attacking partner.

The Bournemouth winger has so far enjoyed an excellent season for the Cherries and could have done enough to earn himself a move within the Premier League. However, he's not the only attacking reinforcement that the Tyneside club have seemingly set their sights on.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle have joined the race to sign Jeremay Hernandez from Deportivo La Coruna. The young winger reportedly has a release clause of just €20m (£17m) at the Spanish Segunda Division side, and is now on the radar of the Magpies, as well as several other potential suitors.

Still just 22 years old, Hernandez could quickly provide Howe with an upgrade on Almiron, who has reportedly been offered to the likes of Leicester City this month as Newcastle look to cash in on their out-of-favour winger.

Selling the ageing Almiron before welcoming the younger and in-form Hernandez would certainly represent wise business from all involved at St James' Park, but it remains to be seen whether they will trigger his release clause.

Hernandez can force Almiron sale

If Hernandez were to arrive, it would all but signal the end of Almiron's time in a Newcastle shirt. Whilst the Paraguay international more than played his part in Newcastle's recent rise from relegation contenders into top-four hopefuls, there's no doubt he is past his best and no longer a reliable option for Howe to call upon.

Instead, Newcastle should turn their attention towards a rising star in Hernandez, who could swap Spain's second division for the biggest stage in the form of the Premier League. Scoring seven goals and assisting a further three for Deportivo this season, the 22-year-old is more than ready to step back into the top flight - be it in Spain or England.

As the January transfer window rolls on, Newcastle have certainly set their sights on attacking additions, whether it is Semenyo, Hernandez or another option.

Semenyo has Premier League experience, but Hernandez is an exciting candidate to replace Almiron in his own right to hand Newcastle quite the decision to make by the end of the transfer window.