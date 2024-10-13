After failing to reinforce their backline in the summer, Newcastle United are now reportedly ready to go again in pursuit of a Serie A defender who's attracting plenty of interest.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies certainly seem prepared to make up for what was an incredibly quiet summer on the transfer front. Sporting director Paul Mitchell will be well aware of just how much he and the rest of his team behind the scenes failed on the recruitment front, especially regarding their very public chase to sign Marc Guehi.

In the end, the England international stayed put at Crystal Palace as Eddie Howe was forced to settle for makeshift internal solutions amid existing injury concerns within their backline.

With plenty of making up to do, the transfer rumours have already come thick and fast, including those regarding potential moves for Jonathan David and Antoine Semenyo. The former would particularly steal the headlines given the lethal partnership that he could form with Alexander Isak at St James' Park.

Meanwhile, Semenyo would arguably be the answer to Newcastle's right-wing dilemma before they turn their attention towards finally adding a defensive reinforcement.

According to Milan Live, Newcastle are now ready to go again in pursuit of Fikayo Tomori in 2025, competing against the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United for the the centre-back's signature.

Beginning to struggle in Serie A after becoming one of the best defenders in Italy, the door could now be opened for Tomori to complete a move back to the Premier League. Leaving Chelsea in 2021, the Englishman has unfinished business in the top flight that he could complete courtesy of Newcastle in the new year.

Just 26 years old, if Tomori wasn't ready for England's top flight before, then he would surely be now after what has been a successful spell at Milan, all things considered.

"Outstanding" Tomori can solve Newcastle problem

Newcastle were seemingly well aware of their defensive problems during the summer window having chased Guehi for the majority of the window, only to fail in that pursuit. Now, when 2025 arrives, those at St James' Park look set to go again in an attempt to bolster Howe's options, this time focusing on a player who has played in the Premier League as well as Europe's biggest stage.

With a point to prove following his Chelsea exit, Tomori could complete a Premier League return at his peak to hand Newcastle a defensive leader for years to come. It's a rise that former manager Frank Lampard may have seen coming, even with the Blues eventually showing Tomori the door.

Lampard was full of praise for the Chelsea academy graduate after the Blues defeated Lille 2-1 in the Champions League, saying (via Metro): "Fikayo was outstanding again. He has to keep on with that."

It wouldn't be the first time Newcastle have explored bringing Tomori to Tyneside, either. Reports in the summer claimed that despite Milan's then-reluctance to sell, a bid of at least €40m (£33.5m) could have been enough to initiate negotiations, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.