After a season to forget full of an ever-growing injury list, Newcastle United will have the chance to put things right this summer by delving back into the transfer market to welcome some crucial reinforcements.

As poor as Eddie Howe's side have been at times this season, they haven't exactly had the best of luck, either. Just recently, the Magpies lost both Jamaal Lascelles and then Sven Botman to ACL injuries to only add to their absentees list. This also came after the news that Sandro Tonali broke gambling rules yet again, this time whilst at Newcastle, creating concerns over whether his ban may be extended.

The hat-trick of bad news culminates a season of struggle after Newcastle did so well to qualify for the Champions League in the previous campaign. Their failure to replicate that form has created even more pressure to get things right in the summer window, while also needing to play cleverly around Financial Fair Play.

With that said, having already been linked with Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen, a fresh report has handed those at St James' Park a major boost. Now, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness, Newcastle are ready to make a €30m (£26m) offer to sign Huijsen this summer.

They're not the only club seemingly in that position, however, with Liverpool also reportedly ready to make an offer for the 18-year-old, whilst RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are allegedly keen.

If Huijsen is thinking of playing time, then St James' Park is the most ideal destination, given how desperate Newcastle are for central defenders after long-term injuries to Lascelles and Botman. Without those two not in the picture, Huijsen could enjoy quite the rise, despite being just 18-years-old.

"Great" Huijsen can keep Lascelles out for good

Huijsen's arrival would undoubtedly be bad news for Lascelles when he does return from injury. The central defender's Newcastle future was already in doubt before, but now that the Magpies' hands have been forced regarding signing a fresh face at the back, his time at the club may be running out.

What's more, at 18-years-old, Huijsen has already shown plenty of signs whilst on loan at AS Roma that he would be more than capable of replacing Lascelles at St James' Park.

Domestic League Stats Per 90 Dean Huijsen Jamaal Lascelles Progressive Carries 0.77 0.67 Progressive Passes 3.08 2.58 Tackles Won 0.77 0.75 Interceptions 0.77 0.42

Newcastle may find it tough to convince Juventus into a sale, however, given the praise Massimiliano Allegri previously had for Huijsen. The Juventus boss told DAZN via JuventusNews24 after the defender's debut: “Huijsen entered the game serene and calm, he never played complicated passes and never put his teammate in difficulty.

“He reads the game like a great player. He does things like Ciro Ferrara. Gatti was booked, so I said maybe Leao would escape him on an occasion. And then, Huijsen came in and did really well."