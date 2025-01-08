Newcastle United now "really like" a £20m Premier League player who may look to leave his current club in 2025, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle eyeing a goalkeeper

The Magpies have now agreed to sell goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with the 35-year-old set to exit St. James' Park this month, meaning Eddie Howe is now tasked with bringing in a replacement.

Howe is left with a decision to make, as he could choose to bring in an experienced back-up goalkeeper, or a player capable of challenging Nick Pope for a starting spot in the not-so-distant future.

A goalkeeper that falls into the latter category is Burnley's James Trafford, with Newcastle expected to make a move for the 22-year-old this year as a long-term replacement for Pope.

Trafford is showing promising signs for Burnley in the Championship, but if Howe wants to bring in an alternative goalkeeper who has already proven himself in the Premier League, then there is another option on the table.

Speaking on the Fully Loaded Transfer Show, Jacobs has now stated that Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is of interest to the Magpies, and a deal could be possible if he falls down the pecking order further at Anfield.

The journalist said: “Kelleher at Liverpool is another [goalkeeper] that Newcastle really like. There is a market opportunity there because Mamardashvili is coming in, Alisson may well stay and Mamardashvili might not be the number one next season.

“There is no indication so far that Liverpool plan on loaning Mamardashvili out to keep it as Alisson and Kelleher next season.

“So Kelleher suddenly is likely to become a number three which is not something he is comfortable with. He doesn’t really want to stay as a number two either.

“We heard some reports that Chelsea might come in the mix for Kelleher, but I am told there is some substance to Newcastle and Kelleher.”

Kelleher could push Pope for a starting spot

Kelleher has done a remarkable job filling in for the injured Alisson at times this season, being lauded as "outstanding" by members of the media, which indicates he is ready to be the first-choice goalkeeper at a big Premier League club.

There are signs the Irishman could be capable of immediately coming into Newcastle and challenging Pope for a starting spot, as displayed by his performance on some key goalkeeping metrics over the past year.

Statistic per 90 Caoimhin Kelleher Nick Pope Goals against 1.0 (91st percentile) 1.44 (43rd percentile) Save percentage 75.8% (84th percentile) 70.5% (52nd percentile) Clean sheet percentage 31.8% (72nd percentile) 18.8% (30th percentile)

At 26 years old, the £20m-rated shot-stopper is still relatively young for a goalkeeper, and Pope will be 33 years old by the end of the campaign, so it is clear that a long-term replacement will be needed soon.

Kelleher's performances for the Reds have been top drawer, playing a huge part in keeping his side at the top of the table while Alisson was absent, and he is ready to take the next step in his career by becoming a regular starter elsewhere.