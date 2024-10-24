With plenty of making up to do after the summer transfer window, sporting director Paul Mitchell has reportedly set his sights on securing Newcastle United's dream move in 2025.

If recent rumours are anything to go by, those at St James' Park are certainly aware of their shortcomings in the summer and their need for reinforcements next year as a result. The likes of Antoine Semenyo and Fikayo Tomori have already been linked with moves to Newcastle in two deals that would undoubtedly improve Eddie Howe's squad depth in positions of need.

Tomori would be a particularly interesting arrival. The AC Milan defender has unfinished business in the Premier League after swapping Chelsea for San Siro on a permanent basis in 2022. Coupled with Newcastle's desperate need to reinforce their backline - as highlighted by their failed pursuit of Marc Guehi in the summer - the move may make sense for all parties involved when 2025 arrives.

Newcastle are far from perfect on the attacking front either. The Magpies have gone four games in all competitions without a goal from open play and look like a side desperately searching for an attacking spark that one particular star may provide.

According to INews, Mitchell has set his sights on signing Bryan Mbeumo in what is reportedly a dream move for Newcastle in 2025. The Brentford winger has enjoyed an electric start to the campaign and would undoubtedly help to solve the Magpies' attacking drought in a major boost for Howe and his side.

Still just 25 years old, £45,000-a-week Mbeumo is due a big move having finally taken to the spotlight following Ivan Toney's summer departure away from Brentford. Whether that big move results in an attacking solution for Newcastle remains to be seen, but as 2025 approaches, Mbeumo remains one to watch wherever he ends up.

"Excellent" Mbeumo would revive Isak

Whilst Newcastle as a whole could do with the spark that Mbeumo would inject into their side, Isak particularly needs Magpies to secure the winger/forward's signature. To say that the Swede has struggled for form so far this season would be an understatement. Although an injury far from helped the early stages of his campaign, one goal in six Premier League games is not a good enough return for a player of his quality.

As Mbeumo often did with Toney, the 25-year-old would only elevate Isak and combine to revive the forward's most clinical form once and for all. Meanwhile, with six goals in eight Premier League games himself so far this season, Mbeumo would also make up for any periods of disappointing form that Isak does endure.

Premier League stats 24/25 ( via FBref) Bryan Mbeumo Alexander Isak Starts 8 6 Goals 6 1 Assists 0 1 Expected Goals 2.9 2.3

More clinical than ever with six goals from an expected number of around three, Mbeumo's rise is both impressive and one that Brentford boss Thomas Frank may have seen coming having described his star man as "excellent" in January of 2022.