After announcing the arrival of John Ruddy, Newcastle United are now reportedly set to announce the capture of their fifth summer signing, as Eddie Howe adds to his squad even further.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been a hectic week for Newcastle, who sold Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules in a deal that also saw Odysseas Vlachodimos come in the opposite direction. Not resting there on the goalkeeper front, the Magpies then announced the arrival of veteran shot-stopper Ruddy.

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper, Ruddy told the club's official website: "This is a massive club and it's a massive opportunity, so I'm really excited to get started. It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. It's a huge, huge club which is only going one way and to be a part of that, however big or small, is going to be very pleasing and very exciting."

The Magpies have wasted no time admiring their work, however, and have instead instantly turned their attention towards another new arrival. According to MozzartSport via NUFC Blog, Newcastle are set to announce the arrival of Miodrag Pivas in the coming days, adding to their aforementioned new shot stoppers and defenders Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall.

Those at St James' Park have reportedly agreed an £800k deal with Jedinstvo Ub and will unveil the 19-year-old defensive midfielder soon, before instantly sending him on loan to the Netherlands or Belgium this summer. Pivas can play both in midfield and at centre-back in a major boost for Howe, as he looks ahead to the future of his squad.

Pivas, meanwhile, will hope to impress on loan next season before arriving to stake a claim for a first-team role.

"Oustanding" Pivas is one for the future

Still just 19 years old, there's no doubt that Pivas is one for the future rather than a player who will have an instant impact on Howe's side. In a way, his pending arrivals sums up Newcastle's transfer window so far fairly accurately.

Out of the five fresh faces that they've so far welcomed, only Kelly stands out as a player who should be guaranteed a consistent role next season. Of course, that's not to say that Pivas' time won't come, however, having been described as "outstanding" by Magpie Media on X.

Pivas' versatility is a particularly impressive asset and one that Newcastle should look to utilise as soon as they feel that the midfielder is ready to compete for a place in their side, especially after they struggled for defensive depth in the last campaign. Whilst the 19-year-old won't steal many headlines, his arrival is certainly one for the future at St James' Park.