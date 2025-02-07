Newcastle United are interested in completing the signing of a "phenomenal" Premier League player in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Latest Newcastle news

The Magpies are still on cloud nine after reaching the final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, following their 2-0 win at home to Arsenal. It sealed a 4-0 aggregate triumph across the two legs, setting up a highly-anticipated final clash with Liverpool at Wembley next month.

It is also vital that Newcastle keep up their previous good form in the Premier League - they have lost their last two home games, against Bournemouth and Fulham - ensuring they get back into the Champions League ahead of next season.

In terms of potential new signings moving forward, Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been mentioned as a target for the Magpies, having scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League starts this season. He hopefully wouldn't be seen as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak, though.

Meanwhile, another Palace player, Marc Guehi, is also being talked about as a summer target, having been constantly linked with a move to St James' Park in recent transfer windows. An exit from Selhurst Park looks likely at the end of the season, as he looks to kick on to the next level in his career.

Newcastle eyeing move for "phenomenal" ace

Speaking on his YouTube channel [via The Boot Room], Romano said Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen is a target for Newcastle this summer: "What we can add is that also Newcastle are showing an interest in Huijsen.

"They are doing very well, and in case they will be in Champions League football next season, the investment on a centre-back back could be made, and Huijsen is one of the players they are monitoring.

“Remember the exclusive story from mid-January, he has a release clause in his contract valid in the summer. So Huijsen will be for sure one to watch in the summer transfer window."

Huijsen is enjoying an exceptional season for an impressive Bournemouth side, excelling alongside Illia Zabarnyi at the heart of the defence, so he could be a great signing for Newcastle.

At just 19 years of age, the Spain Under-21 international is already performing consistently at a high level, so he could be viewed as the future of the Magpies' defence alongside Sven Botman. He has plenty of admirers, not least football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has called him "phenomenal".

Huijsen looks like one of the best young centre-backs in Europe in current form, so Newcastle going all in for him this summer is a no-brainer.