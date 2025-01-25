Newcastle United are now stepping up their pursuit of a £98k-per-week "monster" who is set to be available for an affordable price this month, according to a report.

Magpies still yet to sign a defender

As we approach the latter stages of the January transfer window, Newcastle are yet to make any signings this month, having missed out on Abdukodir Khusanov, who was their top target at one stage.

Khusanov's agent, Garait Khasbiullin, has since revealed the Magpies' need to comply with financial rules played a part in Manchester City winning the race for his signature, saying: “As far as I understand, financial fair play also played a role. And they didn’t have enough time.

“Perhaps, if they had made an offer earlier, they would have managed to reach an agreement. Then City put so much pressure on Lens that it was difficult to make a comparable offer. The fact that the French needed this saving money also played a role.”

As such, it could be prudent for the Magpies to look at low-cost signings to bolster their backline, and Spanish sources have now revealed they are stepping up their interest in Barcelona's Eric Garcia.

Barca are willing to sanction Garcia's departure for an affordable price this month, making him an attractive option for Eddie Howe's side, however there may be competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Having missed out on Khusanov earlier this month, Howe's side have also been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Sevilla's Loic Bade so far, meaning they are now concentrating their efforts on signing the £98k-per-week Barcelona defender.

Garcia could be a better signing than Bade

At 24-years-old, the Spaniard is the same age as the Sevilla star, and there are signs that he could be a better signing in a number of ways. The La Liga duo are very evenly-matched in a defensive sense, with both players specialising in their tackling ability.

Statistic per 90 Loic Bade Eric Garcia Tackles 2.51 (96th percentile) 2.05 (86th percentile) Interceptions 1.19 (62nd percentile) 0.86 (25th percentile) Blocks 0.68 (2nd percentile) 1.41 (65th percentile) Clearances 4.41 (61st percentile) 2.32 (3rd percentile) Aerials won 2.37 (65th percentile) 2.23 (62nd percentile)

However, the Barcelona ace is much more of a threat at the other end of the pitch, ranking in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals, showcasing his ability in the opposite box by scoring against Benfica in the Champions League last time out.

The former Manchester City man was also praised for his ability in possession of the ball by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As such, if an affordable deal can be done this month, amid Newcastle's PSR concerns, it could be a shrewd move to sign Garcia.