After a difficult season, Newcastle United have already reportedly turned their attention towards the summer transfer window, which could see Eddie Howe welcome a Champions League-winning midfielder.

Newcastle transfer news

There's no doubt that it needs to be a busy summer at St James' Park if Newcastle are to get back in the Champions League by finishing inside the Premier League's top four next season. Howe and PIF learned the hard way this time around about how important squad depth is and the consequences a side can suffer without it.

Keen to avoid a repeat, the Magpies have already been linked with centre-back cover in the form of Max Kilman and Dean Huijsen, who would immediately come into the squad in the place of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who are both set to miss part of next season through ACL injuries. Given that Howe's only recognised centre-back is now Fabian Schar, reinforcements at the back are a must.

Meanwhile, issues in the middle of the park still need addressing with the Magpies in need of upgrades and depth, which has seen them turn their attention towards Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to TeamTalk, Newcastle are targeting a move to sign Billy Gilmour from Brighton this summer in a deal that would see Roberto De Zerbi lose one of his more favoured players. Gilmour, despite still being just 22-years-old, already has plenty of experience at the very top, having been part of Chelsea's Champions League-winning squad in the 2020/21 campaign.

Completing a move to Brighton in the summer of 2022 for £11m, Gilmour has rediscovered his best form in Sussex and could now be on the move again. It remains to be seen just how much the Seagulls will demand for their midfielder, however, especially given their recent history of expensive departures.

"Incedible" Gilmour can partner Guimaraes

Getting the best out of Bruno Guimaraes will be vital to any aspirations that Newcastle have to reach European football once more. And Gilmour would certainly help do that over the likes of Sean Longstaff.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Billy Gilmour Sean Longstaff Progressive Carries 33 15 Progressive Passes 165 113 Tackles Won 14 24 Blocks 21 31 Ball Recoveries 112 104

De Zerbi will be reluctant to see his midfielder leave this summer though, having sung his praises at the start of this season: “Gilmour is a very smart player. He has an incredible attitude, incredible behaviour. He plays like an older player but he’s a young player. He’s improving a lot and he’s a completely different player to when I came to Brighton."

When the summer transfer window arrives, Gilmour looks like one to watch, especially since he shares an agent with Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, which should help the Magpies to gain a small margin in negotiations. A Champions League winner and still only 22, Gilmour ticks plenty of boxes for Howe and Newcastle. Now, it's just about presenting a convincing enough offer to those at The Amex this summer.