With the summer transfer window approaching, Newcastle United have reportedly emerged as unexpected candidates to sign a player who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for some time now.

Newcastle transfer news

There's no doubt that the Magpies need reinforcements. Eddie Howe's injury list has continued to grow this season, leaving him scrambling for options, and he will already be without both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman at the start of the next campaign. Links to Rayan Ait-Nouri, Dean Huijsen and Max Kilman suggest that PIF are ready to add depth to Newcastle's backline, but only time will tell whether that proves to be successful.

As things stand, Howe has just Fabian Schar to call on when it comes to natural centre-backs, with left-back Dan Burn forced to move over and fill in for his injured colleagues. It is a situation that those at St James' Park will be desperate to avoid next season, but that doesn't mean other positions aren't being looked at ahead of the summer.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle have now emerged as surprise candidates to sign Manu Kone ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United this summer. The Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder was linked with a move to Anfield almost all of last summer and has since been linked with Old Trafford, but it looks as though it could yet be the Magpies who land his signature.

The fact that Joelinton has signed a new contract may have suggested that Newcastle were sticking with what they've got in midfield, but reports have since indicated otherwise, with PIF seemingly strengthening rather than replacing stars in Howe's squad in the coming months. Kone would be an ideal fit too, and would more than play a part in helping to drag Newcastle back into European contention next season.

"Fantastic" Kone would be perfect Guimaraes partner

If Newcastle want to return to the Champions League sooner rather than later, then building around a player of Bruno Guimaraes' calibre will be the key. The Brazilian has been one of the few bright sparks in the current campaign, but needs help in the middle of the park. And that's where Kone would come in.

The Frenchman, still just 22-years-old, has impressed many in the Bundesliga to more than earn links to top Premier League clubs. Among those impressed has been Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

It remains to be seen just how much Gladbach will demand for their midfielder this summer, but after just over a year of rumours regarding his exit, Kone could finally be on the move.