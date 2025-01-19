Newcastle United are now very interested in signing a "successful" £21m striker, and they are among the favourites to win the race for his signature, according to a report.

Doubt over Alexander Isak's future

Prior to Saturday's 4-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth, Alexander Isak had scored in eight Premier League matches on the spin, so it is no wonder the striker has started to attract the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

Arsenal are one of the English clubs vying for Isak's signature, with Chelsea also amongst the potential suitors, but the Magpies remain in a strong negotiating position, given that the Sweden international is contracted until the summer of 2028.

That said, it may still be difficult to keep hold of the striker this summer, and Eddie Howe may also be tasked with signing a long-term replacement for fellow forward Callum Wilson, who has struggled with injuries this season.

One of the forwards Newcastle are looking at is FC Nürnberg's Stefanos Tzimas, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealing they are keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old.

There has now been a new update on the Magpies' pursuit of Tzimas, with BILD stating they have a 35% chance of signing the striker in the summer (via Sport Witness).

Howe's side are said to be very interested in signing the forward, and the €25m (£21m) asking price will not be an issue, as they will have plenty of money to spend.

Newcastle are reportedly the second favourites to sign the starlet, at least out of the English clubs, and he is very likely to be available this summer, as FC Nürnberg plan to sign him for a fee of €18m (£15m), before immediately selling him on for a profit.

Tzimas showing signs of great promise

It is fair to say FC Nürnberg manager Joti Chatzialexiou is pleased with the youngster's development this season, saying: "He has made enormous progress in the past few weeks. We've had him on our radar for a long time and we're delighted that he's now so successful."

The Thessaloniki-born striker has made a flying start to life in the 2. Bundesliga, picking up eight goals and two assists in his opening 14 games, so it is no wonder some of Europe's clubs have been alerted to his availability.

Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League fixtures Opposition Date Southampton (a) January 25th Fulham (h) February 1st Manchester City (a) February 15th Nottingham Forest (h) February 23rd Liverpool (a) February 26th

That said, the PAOK loanee is still in the infancy of his career and is yet to prove himself over a sustained period of time, nor in a major league.

As such, Newcastle should continue to monitor Tzimas' development between now and the end of the season to make sure he definitely has what it takes to make the step up to one of the Premier League's top sides.