With talks ongoing to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, Newcastle United are also reportedly weighing up a move to sign an in-demand La Liga midfielder for Eddie Howe this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies were on course for a frustrating summer before the arrival of William Osula seemingly kickstarted a transfer window which could yet include Guehi. Having failed with their first bid, those at St James' Park reportedly returned with a second in the region of £50m before being turned down for a second time for Palace, who value Guehi at a hefty £65m.

The England international may not be the last name through the door, however, as the Magpies look to make a late flurry. According to Graeme Bailey, Newcastle have held talks to sign Andre Almeida from Valencia and are weighing up a move to rival interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reportedly valued at £25m, Almeida could emerge as an ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of Howe's midfield. The Brazilian recently reaffirmed his future at St James' Park, saying in a recent press conference via Fabrizio Romano: “I'm very happy at Newcastle, I never said I would like to leave. I always said I would like to put my name in the club's history. I can’t wait to do my best for the club and the fans."

Now, he could be rewarded with a new partner in the middle of the park in the form of Almeida.

Almeida can partner Guimaraes

For just £21m, Newcastle can complete their midfield and hand Howe a number of impressive options, especially when Sandro Tonali returns from suspension. For now, though, the focus will be on Almeida if the Magpies decide to step up their chase for the Valencia star and beat Premier League rivals to his signature.

A move to Tyneside would undoubtedly improve certain aspects of the midfielder's game too. His goal output is, admittedly, poor for a player who has the ability to step onto the front foot - scoring just two goals and assisting one other last season. Around players of Alexander Isak and Guimaraes' quality, however, those numbers should only increase.

The Magpies could do with all the depth that they can get too. They suffered without options beyond Howe's starting side in the last campaign, missing out on top four as a result and European football altogether. This time around, targets such as Almeida highlight how they've perhaps learned from their mistakes and are ready to go again in pursuit of a place on the biggest stage.

Alas, with just a matter of weeks left in the transfer window, Newcastle will have to act quickly if they do want to sign Almeida.