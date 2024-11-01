With Callum Wilson's contract continuing to tick down, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention toward signing a replacement for the experienced forward.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are gearing up to enjoy a far busier transfer window next summer than the one they struggled in last time out, having failed to welcome a number of reinforcements. This time around, they've already been linked with moves to the likes of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo and Christantus Uche from Getafe in two deals that would add much-needed depth to Eddie Howe's side.

Amid such rumours, meanwhile, the Magpies have returned to winning ways for the first time in three games after getting their revenge against Chelsea to knock the Blues out of the Carabao Cup just days after Enzo Maresca got the better of Howe in the Premier League.

It was another game that Howe was forced to cope without Wilson, who is yet to feature amid further injury struggles in the current campaign. It's an absence that sums up his time in Tyneside. One of their most clinical players, Wilson simply hasn't been available enough to justify a new deal and Newcastle have seemingly turned their focus towards a replacement.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, sporting director Paul Mitchell is reportedly weighing up a move to sign Yuri Alberto for Newcastle in a battle against Premier League rivals West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Just 23 years old, Alberto could reportedly make it a third time lucky by completing a move to the Premier League just one year since he very nearly joined both Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Keeping tabs on the Corinthians forward, Newcastle will have to act quickly if they are to secure a player who's more than capable of replacing Wilson.

"Strong" Alberto can provide cover for Isak

Although Alberto isn't quite at the level to replace Alexander Isak if he decides to depart, he can provide cover for the Newcastle star in place of the exit-bound Wilson next summer. Scoring 23 goals and assisting a further six for Corinthians in the current campaign in Brazil, Alberto is more than ready to depart onto bigger and better things courtesy of the Premier League.

The move would be a long time coming given the praise that South American football expert Nathan Joyes sent the Brazilian's way when he was linked with a move to West Ham in 2023. Describing Alberto as "strong" and a player who "can turn quickly", West Ham's failure could now result in the ultimate Newcastle success.

As Newcastle ponder a move for the Brazilian, there's no doubt that he'll continue to be one to watch in South America.