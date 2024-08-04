Newcastle United are believed to be happy to sell an "incredible" player during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are preparing for another Premier League season, with supporters no doubt hoping for an improvement on last term, following an arguably disappointing seventh-place finish. Admittedly, Eddie Howe's men recovered well in the end, following some poor form at one point, but a Champions League push has to be the aim in 2024/25.

More reinforcements could be needed if Newcastle are to compete with the top teams, however, and a new centre-back is essential, amid injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. English pair Marc Guehi and Joe Gomez have both been linked with moves to St James' Park, with their respective futures at Crystal Palace and Liverpool reportedly up in the air.

Another homegrown talent, Fikayo Tomori, has also emerged as a rumoured option for the Magpies ahead of next season, with the former Chelsea centre-back potentially leaving AC Milan in the near future. Like Guehi, he emerged from the youth team at Stamford Bridge, and could forge a strong partnership with him, battling with Botman and Lascelles for minutes.

Further up the pitch, Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga is being looked at as a possible option, as Howe looks to strengthen in wide areas, improving on the likes of Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy, as well as hopefully retaining the services of Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle willing to sell "incredible" player

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Newcastle are willing to sell Callum Wilson in the current transfer window following an agreement to sign William Osula from Sheffield United.

The imminent arrival of Osula has "opened the door" for him to exit St James', which is something they actually "attempted to do" before the accounting deadline at the end of June.

Now 32, it makes sense for Newcastle to move Wilson on before the window reaches its conclusion, not least because injury problems continue to plague him. A back issue has kept him out of action during pre-season, and he won't be available for the beginning of the new Premier League campaign.

The £46,000-a-week striker has been a great servant for Newcastle, leading the line expertly and being hailed as "incredible" by Howe last year, but he isn't the force he used to be, given his age, and his lack of availability is problematic.

Only nine league starts came his way in 2024/25, which sums up his injuries, even though he did also manage 11 substitute appearances in the competition.

Wilson's current Magpies deal also expires next summer, which means now is the last opportunity to receive a fee for his signature, prior to losing him on a free in 2025 instead. While the Englishman staying wouldn't be a disaster, it does feel like a natural time to bring an end to his impressive Newcastle career.