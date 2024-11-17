Looking to take a vital step back towards the Premier League's top four, Newcastle United are now reportedly willing to take a gamble on one free agent who could help them reach that level again.

Newcastle transfer news

Whether it's Bryan Mbeumo or Victor Osimhen, the transfer rumours are certainly coming thick and fast when it comes to recruits on Tyneside.

Those at St James' Park have the opportunity to earn redemption after a summer of failure last time out left Eddie Howe short on reinforcements. As the Magpies continue to turn their form around on the pitch, sporting director Paul Mitchell must do the same away from the action.

Osimhen would be a particularly impressive signing given his strong links to Chelsea in recent seasons and the mouth-watering partnership that he could form with Alexander Isak.

If Newcastle are looking to make their return to the Champions League after enjoying some moments to savour among Europe's elite last season, signing players of such calibre should be the way forward. And that has seemingly left them prepared to take quite the risk.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are now willing to take a gamble by signing Paul Pogba on a free deal in 2025, with the Frenchman thought to be a main target.

The midfielder was initially banned for four years in February after tests found that he had an elevated level of testosterone in his system. However, that ban has since been reduced to 18 months, which will see Pogba make his return in March next year.

Now a free agent after leaving Juventus, the former Manchester United man could yet make a sensational return to the Premier League courtesy of Newcastle. Those at Old Trafford often failed to get the best out of him, but the Magpies could yet get the World Cup winner at the heart of their side.

"Fantastic" Pogba is worth the gamble

For a side like Newcastle, who are desperately looking to break into the top four and then maintain their place, taking risks is a must. Welcoming Pogba without having to splash out on a transfer fee and therefore reducing the risk of profit and sustainability questions should be a no-brainer for those at St James' Park.

Of course, the age-old question is how a team can get the best out of the Frenchman, but Howe may yet have the answer. Next to a midfield duo of a battling Brazilian in Joelinton and the more technical and assured Bruno Guimaraes, Pogba could have the licence to play his best football and seek the ultimate redemption after recent troubles.

Whilst his time at Old Trafford ended in a case of what might have been, Pogba was at the centre of praise from former teammate Juan Mata when his form saw the Frenchman lose his starting place:

He said: "I'm sure he will keep showing how good a player he is and how nice a guy he is.

"We know Paul is looking forward to playing good, to do the best for the team and try to perform at his level because we all know when he does that he is a fantastic midfielder."