Newcastle United have thrown their hat into the ring in the race for youngster Adama Bojang, according to a report from The Guardian.

Who is Adama Bojang?

The 19-year-old may not be familiar to many because of where he currently plies his trade but it appears as though he is catching the eye of those who have been able to see him in action.

Despite his age, he has already been given the opportunity to play for his country for example in The Gambia Under-20 team. He has eight caps for them so far and has hit the back of the net six times - an incredible rate.

As for his club side, he currently plays Steve Biko FC in his home country and therefore a move to Europe is somewhat of a risk considering that he has yet to test himself at a really high level. However, it is testament to his abilities that so many clubs have now watched him and consider him to be worth the money that is being demanded. One such side now considering a move for him is Newcastle.

According to a report from The Guardian, the Toon are one of a growing number of Premier League sides - and German teams - who are keeping tabs on the player and are considering stumping up the asking price to seal his signature.

What is Bojang's transfer value?

It appears as though his club would want around 3 million Euros in order to let him leave (or about £2.6m). It's a large fee for a player who is so young and has little experience in the game but again, it showcases the potential interested parties are clearly seeing. In fact, the report adds that there has already been an offer from an unnamed team in Germany for Bojang.

Despite being only 19-years-old, his talent already appears to be clear to those who have seen him. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig for example called him "the future of Gambian football" based on his showings for his international team's Under-20 side. It shows that he is already displaying his potential - and he could be a really good signing for the future if the Toon are able to snap him up and add him to the likes of Garang Kuol.