Newcastle United's efforts to bring in more top level talent this summer have led them to Sevilla and Morocco star Youssef En-Nesyri, according to a report from Marca - and they may be able to lure him to the club with Champions League football.

How many goals has Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Sevilla?

The striker was once more relied upon by Sevilla for his goals in La Liga during the 2022/23 season, with the forward bagging eight goals in 31 Spanish top flight games.

However, he wasn't as frequent of a first-team starter as he has been in the past, as he managed only 17 starts for the club. It was the lowest amount that the Morocco international had been given since he originally joined back in 2019/20. His ability to still plunder the goals led to him having a respectable rate of 0.49 goal contributions per 90 - which is actually the second-best rate he has managed since his move there.

He still has yet to match the heights of his 2020/21 campaign though, when he bagged himself 18 goals in just 23 starts for Sevilla in La Liga. It wasn't only the best tally he has managed for the La Liga outfit but the best of his career. He has since failed to hit double-digit amounts in the league though.

The 6 foot 2 target man still continues to produce the goods for his national side though and has now managed nearly 60 caps for the country since making his debut for them back in 2016. His goal tally for them stands at 17, and he remains a regular starter for them too.

Are Newcastle United signing Youssef En-Nesyri?

En-Nesyri has yet to challenge himself outside of Spain at club level. That could all be set to change though this transfer window though, because according to a report from Marca, the attacker is wanted by Newcastle, who are eager to try and tie up a deal for the player.

Roma are also keeping tabs on him too, meaning the 26-year-old could have the opportunity to branch out to either the Premier League or Serie A, should he opt to move.

owever, the report states that the striker actually isn't too keen on leaving his current team - unless there is an opportunity for him to join a club with "greater sporting aspirations", or in other words a team with Champions League football. With the Toon now set to test themselves against the very best in Europe, that could allow them to potentially land Morocco's number nine.

He's already achieved plenty in the game at just 26-years-old too, with both his club and his country. Journalist Josh Bunting highlighted his achievement in breaking a record for Morocco, as he was became the first player from the African nation to score at consecutive World Cups after a "lovely finish" in Qatar.

En-Nesyri not only is able to bag goals in Spain but on the biggest stage then - David Moyes called him "incredible" during the World Cup - and that could give Newcastle a real extra asset in attack if they were able to sign him this summer.