Chiesa has an impressive track record, having won Euro 2020 with Italy and boasting 105 appearances for Juventus, with 26 goals and 21 assists to his name. He is considered a "world-class" talent.

Chiesa's addition would bolster Newcastle's attacking options and provide a much-needed spark in the final third, especially with their current injury woes in the wide attacking areas.

Newcastle United are "obsessed" with the idea of securing the signing of a "world-class" international champion, according to a new transfer claim.

Newcastle keen on January signings

The Magpies find themselves in an extremely difficult period at the moment, with Eddie Howe's squad looking both threadbare and tried.

A combination of constant fixtures and an unfathomable string of injury problems mean that Newcastle look like a shadow of the team that impressed so greatly last season, with Saturday's limp 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the Premier League indicative of their struggles.

Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban is an added kick in the teeth for Howe, who is having to make do without so many key players at the moment, whether it be Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak, to name just a few.

Newcastle's current issues mean that January signings could be needed to add some freshness and depth to their squad, with Tonali's absence for the rest of the campaign meaning that various midfielders have been linked with a move to St James' Park.

The Magpies reportedly want to sign Manchester City ace Kalvin Phillips, with the England international arguably standing out as their primary target in that area of the pitch, but they could also look for reinforcements in other positions.

That's where a new transfer update comes into play, as Newcastle look to acquire the services of an elite attacking maestro.

Newcastle "obsessed" with Federico Chiesa

According to a fresh update from Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], Newcastle remain keen on signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa, with the report claiming that they are "obsessed" with him and want to snap him up "at all costs".

The Italian is believed to be "evaluating the future" at his current club, as he weighs up the idea of enjoying a fresh challenge, with Arsenal and Chelsea also mentioned as potential suitors.

Chiesa is someone who could be such an eye-catching signing for Newcastle, possessing so much pedigree in the game, despite not always proving fortunate in the injury department.

Chiesa's statistics and achievements highlight what a talent he is, having tasted Euro 2020 with glory with Italy after beating England in the final, and shining throughout the tournament. He has also now made 105 appearances for Juve, as well as winning 42 caps for his country and scoring five times.

Federico Cheisa Juventus stats Total Appearances 105 Goals 26 Assists 21

The 26-year-old has even been described as a "world-class" footballer by former Italy international Alessandro Pierini, who has said in the past that he could even become a better player than his father, Enrico Chiesa:

"He’s world-class. He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now."

Newcastle arguably look a little lacking in wide attacking areas at the moment, especially with Miguel Almiron now also injured, and Chiesa could add a magic spark in the final third, combining direct running and a reliable stream of end product.