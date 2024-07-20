The 2024/25 campaign is a crucial one for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side as they aim to close in on a return to Champions League football.

The Magpies were desperately unlucky to miss out on all forms of European football after Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, clinching the final Europa League spot.

As a result, Howe desperately wants to bolster his Magpies side to improve their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, but the financial difficulties have made it a struggle, relying on outgoings before incomings.

Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson both departed St James’ Park in recent weeks to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, generating the club £68m but losing themselves two of their most promising talents in the process.

Howe could use those funds to invest in a new attacker to try and complete his attacking puzzle, with the Magpies and offered the chance to sign one star who would dramatically improve his frontline.

Newcastle in talks to sign £50m star this summer

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle have held talks with Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha over a move to St James' Park this summer.

The 27-year-old has constantly been linked with a move back to the Premier League after his stint with Leeds United, which saw him register 29 goal contributions in his 67 appearances at Elland Road.

His impressive form at Leeds earned him his big-money move to Spain, but he's struggled to make an impact following the emergence of 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal, who won the Young Player of the Tournament at the recent European Championships.

Raphinha managed 37 appearances in all competitions last season, but is keen on a return to the Premier League, with the Catalan giants demanding a fee in the region of £50m for his services this summer.

Why Raphinha could spell the end for Almiron at Newcastle

Over five years on from his £20m move from Atlanta United in the MLS, Miguel Almiron has seen his importance on the Magpies’ squad decrease year-on-year, with the Paraguayan no longer at the level needed for a side pushing for the Champions League spots.

After his sensational goalscoring run in 2022/23 which saw the attacker score eight goals in just nine Premier League games, Almiron failed to replicate any of his good form under Howe last season, only scoring on three occasions.

However, despite his below-par campaign last season, he’s still attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with journalist Keith Downie previously confirming that numerous sides are interested in signing the Paraguayan.

He’s also produced some stats that are way below potential new addition Raphinha, with the Brazilian potentially ending the 30-year-old’s stay on Tyneside.

How Raphinha & Almiron compare in 2023/24 Statistics Raphinha Almiron Games 28 33 Goals + assists 15 4 Progressive passes per 90 3.8 3.6 Shots per 90 3.8 1.9 Take-ons per 90 1.6 1.1 Take-on success 52% 44% Goals + assists per 90 0.99 0.19 Stats via FBref

Barcelona man Raphinha, who’s previously been dubbed as a “magician” by former teammate Dan James, managed to register a total of 11 more goal contributions, despite featuring in five games fewer.

He’s also averaged more progressive passes per 90, along with double the amount of shots, showcasing his ability to create carnage in the final third.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The Brazilian managed to complete 8% more of the take-ons he attempted last season, demonstrating his direct nature with the ball - a feature that would allow Howe to complete his attack.

Whilst he may be an expensive addition at £50m, he would provide huge quality and allow the club to finally part ways with Almiron.

With this campaign being a huge one in terms of their ambitions to return to the Champions League, Howe has to get his recruitment right, with Raphinha the perfect man to lead the Magpies’ charge.