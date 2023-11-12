Highlights Newcastle United, plagued by injury issues, may consider signing free agent Almamy Toure, who offers versatility in defense and midfield.

Newcastle United could be on the lookout for new signings in the January transfer window, and they have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a free agent.

Newcastle eyeing free agent

Eddie Howe must feel as though the world is against him at the moment, with a continuous stream of injury problems hampering his side, as shown by Saturday's 2-0 loss away to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Newcastle's squad has been decimated by fitness issues, robbing them of the services of so many key men, from Dan Burn to Callum Wilson, and they are cutting a fatigued-looking outfit even this early in the season.

It really does feel as though the Magpies need to add some new life into their squad as soon as possible, and a recent report has claimed that Newcastle could be given the opportunity to sign former Rennes midfielder Xeka on a free transfer, considering he has no current club.

It looks as though their approach could be the same with another player who is in the same position, as Howe desperately searches for much-needed reinforcements.

Newcastle could sign Almamy Toure

According to a fresh update from TEAMtalk, Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Almamy Toure, who is currently without a club after leaving Eintract Frankfurt during the summer:

"The Magpies are also being offered Mali defender Almamy Toure, who is also available on a free having left Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

"The 27-year-old defender, who can play at both right-back and in central defence, has also been brought to Newcastle’s attention. Bayern Munich and Kaiserslautern have both looked into Toure’s situation in recent weeks, but we understand Howe has also been offered an opportunity to take a look at the player."

While signing free agents is something that can be sniffed at by supporters, with some wondering why these players don't have a club in the first place, Toure could be a shrewd signing for Newcastle.

The 27-year-old has plenty of experience in the game Toure's stats showing that he has made 114 appearances in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined - he played for Frankfurt and Monaco in those divisions - showing that he can shine in two of Europe's biggest leagues.

In the past, former Monaco coach Leonardo Jadim hailed the "quality" that the Mali international can provide from wide areas, and one of his greatest strengths is the versatility that he possesses.

Toure is capable of thriving at both right-back and on the right-hand side of midfield, and he can even fill in at centre-back, all of which could appeal greatly to Howe, at a time when he has so many players absent in a number of positions.

The fact that the former Frankfurt man would be available on a free transfer takes out the risk element - if he ends up being a flop, Newcastle won't have wasted much money on him, barring wages - and signing him as soon as possible would give the Magpies the extra body that they so badly crave in their squad for the rest of the season.