Newcastle United have now joined the race to sign a young talent also wanted by Tottenham, it has emerged.

Magpies targeting young core

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe may be heading through a tough spell on Tyneside, but the club are moving to ensure that their future remains bright.

The Magpies are currently marooned in 10th in the Premier League, and European football next season looks to be unlikely after a raft of injuries and some poor form have seen them slip down the table.

That will bring with it financial fair play concerns heading into this summer's transfer window, and there is already speculation that one of their stars may have to depart ahead of the new campaign.

However, there is certainly an eye to the future with their recent additions, with Newcastle having aimed to sign players before their peak years, with the hope that they will grow into stars of the future and be worth significantly more than their initial outlay suggests.

That is certainly proving the case, with the likes of Valentino Livramento and Anthony Gordon proving astute purchases and being bolstered by home-grown pair Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson, while the likes of Garang Kuol and Yankuba Minteh gain experience out on loan.

Newcastle's young stars Player Age Cost Contract until Lewis Miley 17 £0 2029 Tino Livramento 21 £32m 2028 Lewis Hall 19 £28m N/A Anthony Gordon 23 £45m 2026 Sandro Tonali 23 £55m 2028 Elliot Anderson 21 £0 2026

And it appears that idea has trickled down to the youth setup, with one man firmly in their sights ahead of the summer.

Leeds gem Pickles in Premier League demand

The Magpies have joined the race for highly-rated midfielder Ollie Pickles. The 16-year-old talent is yet to make his senior debut for current club Leeds United, but has racked up 11 appearances for the youth set up and is highly thought of within Elland Road and the Thorp Arch academy.

His style has been compared to previous Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips, who also came through the ranks in Yorkshire before making a £45m move to Manchester City, where his career has since flat lined.

And according to TalkSPORT, the Magpies are stepping up their interest in Pickles in a bid to strengthen their own academy, and are ready to go to war with Tottenham for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether or not that admiration will turn into anything more substantial this summer, and that may well depend on the outcome of Leeds' promotion campaign.

As it stands, they are on course for a return to the top flight via the automatic promotion spots in the Championship, and higher opportunities with his boyhood club could prove too tantalising an offer for Pickles to turn down.

Should he want out of Thorp Arch though, it appears that Newcastle have positioned themselves well to ensure he finds his way to St James' Park, provided they can ward off competition from Tottenham.