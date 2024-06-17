Newcastle United are looking at alternatives to Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as they consider selling a £60,000-a-week fan favourite to make room for a new arrival, according to reports.

Newcastle transfer rumours

Newcastle were plagued with injury issues in the 2023/24 season, and this was very much reflected in their form across the campaign. The Magpies were eventually able to put together a string of positive results to secure a 7th-place finish in the Premier League, but Manchester United's FA Cup win means that there will be no European in the North East next term.

In turn, Eddie Howe and co. are no doubt eager to strengthen this summer as they battle it out to once again finish inside the Premier League's top four. Newcastle's summer plans are already in full swing, with the club having already signed out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is understood to have penned a five-year deal with the club.

In terms of further potential incomings at St James' Park, former Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi is believed to be of interest, Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with Barcelona potentially willing to move him on, and Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior has also been backed to join the Magpies before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

Newcastle eye Michael Olise alternative to replace £60k-p/w star

Another star who has been linked with a move to St James' Park of late is Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, with recent reports claiming Newcastle, Chelsea and Bayern Munich had all made contact with the Eagles regarding a move for the Englishman.

However, given Newcastle have no European football in 2024/25 and both Bayern and the Blues are more established top European sides, the Magpies may face a tough battle when it comes to persuading the player, who has a reported £60m release clause, to join them.

In turn, it is not too surprising to see alternative transfer targets emerging for Newcastle. Give Me Sport report that the Magpies know Olise may be too "ambitious" of a target, but definitely want to sign a right-winger this summer, so are looking at Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa instead.

Chiesa has already earned high praise from England, including from Manchester United and Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand, who previously labelled the winger as "fantastic".

"He’s just a fantastic footballer," he said. "The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."

The report adds that Chiesa could be available for half the price of Olise, which would put his transfer fee at about £30m.

This is perhaps seen as a low sum for a player of his quality, but his contract is set to expire in 2025, which means the Turin-based out may need to sell this summer or risk losing him for free. To help fund a move for the Italian, the Magpies are said to be willing to part ways with Miguel Almiron, who is currently earning £60,000-a-week on a deal that runs until 2026.