Already closing in on their first signing of the summer, Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of beating Real Madrid in the race to welcome a young Spanish talent.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been forced to hold back in the last two transfer windows thanks to profit and sustainability rules, but will be desperate to make up for lost time when the summer arrives. Having already sold both Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly last month, those at St James' Park may well finally have the space to welcome some fresh faces.

Just who those fresh faces are remains to be seen, but the rumours have certainly been coming thick and fast. Names such as Johan Bakayoko have threatened to steal the headlines this week in a move that would complete Newcastle's frontline once and for all.

The PSV Eindhoven winger is a rising star and recently showed exactly what he's capable of against Premier League opposition, scoring an impressive solo goal in a 3-2 victory against Liverpool in the Champions League.

He's not the only winger on the Magpies' list of potential reinforcements though. According to The Boot Room, Newcastle are now on the verge of signing Antonio Cordero from Malaga, having reportedly reached an agreement with the young Spaniard.

A player who will be arriving on a free deal in the summer if that agreement has been reached, Newcastle may well get the chance to celebrate victory against the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal in the transfer market.

Cordero, meanwhile, will be eager to make his mark on Eddie Howe's side in pre-season if St James' Park is to be his next destination. At just 18 years old, the Spaniard will have the chance to lay down an early marker for a place in Newcastle's senior squad.

"Exciting" Cordero is an impressive coup

Given the interest of both Real Madrid and Arsenal, among others, Newcastle deserve credit for how they've swooped in and reportedly landed Cordero's signature ahead of the summer.

The Malaga star has already been making his mark in senior football in Spain, scoring four goals and assisting another six in La Liga2 and seemingly in no mood to slow down any time soon. Earning plenty of praise as a result, analyst Ben Mattinson described Cordero as "direct" and "exciting" at the beginning of the year.

Following Almiron's January exit, there's certainly room for another winger at St James' Park alongside Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon, which opens the door for a young prospect to arrive.

On a free deal, Newcastle also have the chance to welcome a future star without thinking about PSR concerns ahead of the summer transfer window - highlighting an intelligent move.