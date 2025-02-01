Following Miguel Almiron's departure to join MLS side Atlanta United, Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks to sign a rising star in a bargain deal for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle transfer news

Like many in the Premier League, Newcastle have left things late when it has come to potential reinforcements, having waited for the sale of Almiron to fund a last-gasp attempt to sign Bryan Mbeumo. Despite reportedly making a late approach to sign the Brentford star, who is valued at a hefty £60m, it seems as though the Magpies are set to miss out this time around.

That may not be the end of the matter, with Mbeumo someone who is on Newcastle's radar following an excellent campaign. When the summer arrives, the Bees will no doubt face another battle to keep hold of one of their star men.

If successful later down the line, the Magpies could be welcoming a future star alongside Mbeumo, as there is a deal that they're seemingly already setting in motion towards the end of the current window.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle have opened talks to sign Antonio Cordero from Malaga on a pre-contract agreement, which would see the 18-year-old winger arrive on a free deal in the summer.

The young Spaniard could instantly become the heir to Almiron as a player on the rise and one to watch in the coming years.

"Direct" Cordero is one for the future

Whilst Almiron handed Howe an ageing option who was past his best, Cordero would instantly hand the Newcastle boss an exciting player who is yet to reach the peak of his powers. At just 18 years old, the Spaniard has already made an impact for Malaga's senior side, scoring four goals and assisting another two in the Segunda Division in Spain.

Earning deserved praise as a result, analyst Ben Mattinson described Cordero as "direct" and "exciting" earlier this year, in what is a preview of what St James' Park may witness in years to come if Newcastle get their deal over the line.

As the January transfer window comes to a close and Newcastle set their sights on summer additions, all signs are pointing towards a rising star in 18-year-old Cordero.