With the Premier League campaign fast approaching, Newcastle United's summer transfer window could yet heat up, having reportedly opened negotiations to sign another central defender.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have endured a quiet summer since easing any PSR concerns, but with the opening day nearing, they could finally reignite their transfer window at a vital time. So far, of course, Eddie Howe has only managed to welcome Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Lewis Hall on a permanent deal in a frustrating couple of months.

After failing to follow up on their previous top-four finish last time out as a result of a terrible injury crisis, it's clear that they need reinforcements before the new campaign gets underway. Just who those reinforcements are remains to be seen, though recent reports have at least handed those at St James' Park some interesting hints.

Recent rumours have seen the Magpies linked with a move for Anthony Elanga, who has discovered his best form at Nottingham Forest. That said, it looks set to be away from the frontline that Newcastle choose to strengthen.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Newcastle have opened talks to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer. The England international enjoyed a standout Euro 2024 campaign for England as they finished as runners-up to a strong Spain side, and Guehi now finds himself high on the list of multiple leading clubs.

A player who is represented by the same agent as Anthony Gordon, Newcastle will hope to use their connection as a solid start in negotiations to sign Guehi this summer.

"Great" Guehi would reignite Newcastle's summer

Hoping for a squad - that already looked thin at times last season - good enough to instantly drag the club back into Europe after failing to steal the headlines in the transfer market always seemed a risk at St James' Park. For some time, it even seemed a risk they were willing to take, but Guehi's arrival would change that. The Crystal Palace star would instantly ease Sven Botman's injury blow and help the Magpies rediscover their defensive solidity.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Marc Guehi Sven Botman Progressive carries 15 0 Progressive passes 67 35 Tackles won 19 13 Ball recoveries 120 70

Guehi has earned plenty of deserved praise this summer thanks to his Euros performances, including from defensive partner John Stones, who told BBC Radio Five Live via Metro: "So good, so good. For him to come in, not having felt the feelings around tournament football before or these kinds of games, all kinds of different emotions that come with it that you’ve never experienced before. He’s handled [it] so well, his performances have been great.

"I said to him when we’re in this, or whoever’s playing or whoever I’m playing with, I’m your right arm, you are my left. We do this together. I’ve got your back and he’s bought into that so well."