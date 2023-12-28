Newcastle United had scored through Alexander Isak's penalty. Nottingham Forest, without a win in seven matches and losing lionised manager Steve Cooper as a result, were surely headed for further misery.

But Newcastle's faltering form proved to unravel what promised to be a triumphant day at St. James' Park, and Chris Wood came back to haunt his former club with a well-taken hat-trick to offer some respite.

The Magpies, having qualified for the Champions League last season, have now lost six matches from their past seven across all competitions and are in dire need of some reinforcements, having been decimated by injuries across the campaign.

Eddie Howe will remain convinced of his squad's ability to succeed in the Premier League, but there is no disputing the fact that something needs to change in January, with recent rumours suggesting that a summer transfer target could now make the move to Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

According to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle bosses are confident that a deal can be struck to sign Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Magpies are desperate to fortify their squad with impactful signings this winter but are constrained by Profit and Sustainability rules, effectively restricting the options available in the transfer market.

Phillips would be allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium on loan and would bring industriousness and Premier League experience, with Howe and United's technical director Dan Ashworth hoping to agree a deal swiftly.

Transfer specialist Rudy Galetti has confirmed that the club are "set to open talks" to sign their number one target, but with Juventus also pushing for a deal, it's right that efforts are made early to secure his services.

Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City career in numbers

Having dazzled with Leeds United and played an instrumental role in his boyhood club's rise from the Championship and sublime return to the Premier League, Phillips turned the heads of more than a few top European outfits.

And when Manchester City came calling in 2022, the 28-year-old couldn't resist the allure of English football's standout side and completed a £45m transfer.

However, a dream move turned into a nightmare when injuries precluded a chance at wedging his way into a prominent position, and the £150k-per-week ace would ultimately only start four matches across the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign as the Sky Blues won the treble.

Kalvin Phillips: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Tackling Aerial duels Intercepting Discipline Blocking Direct free-kicks *Sourced via WhoScored

Despite a full pre-season under his belt this summer, Phillips' fortunes have not turned any brighter and he remains marooned on the fringe of one of English football's greatest squads.

Often, pragmatism is a virtue and it seems that all parties have accepted that a change of scenery would be apt for Phillips' future, and Newcastle are only too happy to accommodate.

Kalvin Phillips' style of play

At his best, Phillips is a tenacious and cultured midfielder with a wealth of tools fit to serve a squad like Newcastle's challenge for continental qualification.

The 31-cap England star was fantastic as Leeds recorded a ninth-placed Premier League finish in 2020/21, on their return, captivating with their offensive efforts and winning over supporters through their energy and expression.

Across 29 appearances that season, he made 2.6 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per game and completed 85% of his passes, leading The Times' Henry Winter to marvel over his all-encompassing skill set.

As per FBref, Phillips ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 2% for passes attempted, the top 9% for shots taken, the top 7% for clearances and the top 19% for aerial wins per 90.

While he has only received limited action over the past 12 months, such statistics do highlight the crispness and composure that Phillips holds within his skill set.

Once described as a “monster” of a midfielder by former Crystal Palace maverick Yannick Bolasie, Phillips' struggle to make an impact under Pep Guardiola's tutelage does not define him as a player, and he would be a credit to Newcastle's impressive team, perhaps even merging with Bruno Guimaraes in the centre to revive the squad's success.

Imagine Kalvin Phillips & Bruno Guimares

Howe is the mastermind behind Newcastle's stunning rise to the fore since the PIF takeover in 2021, but the £40m acquisition of Lyon midfielder Guimaraes has proved to be one of the most influential additions to any Premier League side in recent memory.

Having now amassed 84 displays for Newcastle, scoring 11 goals and supplying nine assists, the Brazilian is regarded as one of the division's standout stars, with teammate Dan Burn even dubbing him "world-class" for his performances.

Ranking among the top 16% of midfielders for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive passes and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, the 26-year-old is the perfect orchestrator in the centre, but Sandro Tonali was signed in the summer to complement his style, and after struggling to acclimatise the Italian was banned from football for ten months in October for breaching betting rules.

Bruno Guimaraes: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Gavi Barcelona 2 Adrien Rabiot Juventus 3 Manuel Locatelli Juventus 4 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham Hotspur 5 Guido Rodriguez Real Betis *Sourced via Football Transfers

Once hailed as a “Rolls-Royce” by journalist Josh Bunting, Phillips is composed and assured in his passing and could offer the kind of style to allow Guimaraes to assume an even more remarkable role.

While Newcastle probably need to make several signings to combat the injury problems, Phillips' availability on a loan deal marks an excellent opportunity to complete an astute move, and Howe must ensure that this one gets over the line.