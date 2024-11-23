Newcastle United are reportedly open to the idea of signing a "complete" attacking player on loan during the January transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo continues to stand out as arguably one of the Magpies' main transfer targets, with the Cameroonian already catching the eye so much in the Premier League this season.

There is no guarantee that Miguel Almiron will still be at Newcastle by the time the January window closes, but even if he remains at the club, reinforcements are needed on the right flank, in order to match the strength of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes on the opposite wing.

Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres has also been linked with a move to St James' Park, with the Swede one of Europe's most-in form strikers in Europe on current form. Remarkably, he has already scored 21 goals in the Primeira Liga (16) and Champions League (5) combined this season.

Seventeen-year-old starlet Geovany Quenda has been backed to seal a switch to Newcastle, with the Sporting CP winger seen as a player with a bright future in the game. Despite his tender years, he has already played 18 times for his current club side at senior level, highlighting the strides he has made.

Newcastle open to signing "complete" PSG ace

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle are open to signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan in January, having been linked with him in recent months.

It is noted that there is "appreciation" from the Magpies about his ability to "play along the front line", providing Eddie Howe with more attacking options. West Ham are also believed to be interested.

Signing Kolo Muani on loan could be ideal, allowing the Frenchman a chance to shine but also not risking bringing him in permanently, should the move not work out.

There is no reason why the 25-year-old wouldn't be a success at Newcastle, however, with none other than Kylian Mbappe saying of him: "He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play."

Things haven't worked out for Kolo Muani in a PSG shirt, with Luis Enrique reportedly willing to move him on, but that's not to say that he couldn't excel for Newcastle, having scored eight times for a star-studded France side to date.

He was even famously denied a World Cup final-winning goal in 2022 against Argentina, with Emiliano Martinez making an enormous save in the dying seconds of extra-time. He did score his penalty in the shootout, however.

Kolo Muani's versatility will no doubt appeal to Howe, and while his preferred central role is likely to mean he would play second fiddle to Alexander Isak, having the depth in reserve is vital, and he could still enjoy lots of playing time, proving to be a potential upgrade on Callum Wilson who has been missing through injury so far this season.