Preparing to make up for a frustrating summer transfer window, one Newcastle United insider has shared an exciting message amid Paul Mitchell's decision to send scouts to two specific countries.

Newcastle transfer news

A rethink was needed at St James' Park after Newcastle ended the summer transfer window without reinforcement within their backline and without an attacking addition to replace the likes of Miguel Almiron and the injury-prone Callum Wilson.

It is failure that Mitchell is well aware of after his first window at the helm, explaining in a recent interview relayed by The Athletic: "There are things we got wrong in our strategy, for sure. If we could have signed a player that we actively felt could make a really good squad better, would we? Of course we would have done.”

Amid the constraints of PSR, the Magpies, for all their riches these days, found themselves limited on the spending front before failing to agree deals for the likes of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi. In a summer-long pursuit, Newcastle went all-in on Guehi, only for the England centre-back to stay put at Selhurst Park.

Summing up their struggles, Mitchell and Newcastle have since been forced to have a rethink it seems. According to Mark Douglas of iNews, Mitchell has picked out Germany and France for Newcastle to scout intensively, with one insider revealing that the Magpies want to be "best in class" when it comes to recruiting, developing and either utilising or selling young talents from around the globe.

Newcastle are also hiring a full-time psychologist to work with the loans team in an attempt to boost their young players and loanees. They expect the development of a massive pool of Yankuba Minteh style talents to help avoid any future PSR sanctions - Liverpool's £50m+ influx from selling Fabio Carvlaho and Sepp van den Berg to Brentford this summer is seen as the perfect example.

Finding a way past the rules that limited them in the summer would, of course, be the key to further arrivals in 2025.

Newcastle must get 2025 transfer windows right

After suffering as a result of their squad depth - or lack thereof - last season, Newcastle should have had a plan in place. Months later, of course, it quickly became apparent that any plan had been scuppered by PSR concerns and all their eggs had been thrown in one basket for a Guehi deal which they never managed to get over the line.

Things must be different in 2025. The likes of Mitchell should match the strong start of Eddie Howe's side with key additions that may even bring the Magpies back to the Champions League level they found themselves at just a couple of years ago.

The rumours have already started on the reinforcements front too. The likes of Jonathan David have especially stolen the headlines, with the Lille forward set to become a free agent upon the expiry of his current contract to ring the alarm bells of clubs looking to land a top striker and avoid spending big.

Following the tough fallout of his first window in charge, there's no doubt that Mitchell will be keen to earn instant redemption at St James' Park, whilst once again avoiding the dreaded PSR sanctions.