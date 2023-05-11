Newcastle United “can do better” than completing a deal to sign AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala this summer, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

What's the latest on Dybala to Newcastle?

The Argentina international only arrived at the Stadio Olimpico from Juventus last summer, but during his 35 appearances to date, has made an instant impact, fast becoming Jose Mourinho's top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.19.

The Serie A striker still has another two years remaining on his contract, but his terms include a €12m (£10.5m) release clause for clubs outside of Italy and Calciomercato claimed in February that PIF and Eddie Howe would be willing to pay that required fee.

According to 90min, Premier League clubs Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, alongside the Magpies, have all been contacted by the 29-year-old's representatives to alert them of his potential availability during the upcoming window, and as per transfer insider Dean Jones, he is a player that would be "gettable" at St. James' Park.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor delivered his verdict on Newcastle potentially making a move for Dybala over the summer, but urged the board to avoid an approach as he believes he doesn't fit the right profile of player for Howe. He said:

“He’s a very good player. But when you look at the pace of the Premier League – does he have that hunger? Newcastle play with high energy, high pressing – and he’s not that kind of player. I’d be very careful with who I decide to sign if I’m Newcastle. They’ve been outstanding this season and they’re looking like they’ll get Champions League, but you still want hungry players.

“I wouldn’t get Dybala. They need a good number 10, but when you’ve got the money they have and you’re playing Champions League football – they’ve got the world to choose from. I wouldn’t go for someone who Juventus got rid of, and who doesn’t play all the time at Roma. Newcastle can do better.”

Should Newcastle take a chance on Dybala?

If Newcastle successfully qualify for the Champions League, PIF will likely receive a financial bonus that they can put towards getting fresh faces in the building, so should that be the case, Dybala would be a fantastic summer acquisition for Howe.

The Adidas-sponsored ace, who is naturally left-footed, has posted 24 goal contributions (16 goals and eight assists) in 35 Roma appearances, with this prolific form in the final third having seen him receive seven man-of-the-match awards and named a “joy to watch” by journalist Josh Bunting.

The 2022 World Cup winner, who has the versatility to operate anywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, also knows what it takes to be successful and win silverware having secured 17 trophies at both club and international level throughout his career, so he would match the winning mentality of the current squad already in the northeast.