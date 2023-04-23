Newcastle United have tabled a personal offer to Torino defender Perr Schuurs regarding a move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Schuurs to Newcastle?

The Telegraph have reported that Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his ranks with several fresh faces this summer and is particularly targeting a new centre-back, with the 23-year-old having been identified as the potential ideal candidate.

The Dutchman still has another three years to run on his contract with Ivan Juric’s outfit, but being his side’s second best-performing defensive player, has made himself the subject of interest at St. James’ Park.

Sky Sports Italia expert Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on Monday that the Magpies were preparing a bid for the 6 foot 3 colossus and it now looks like PIF have already taken their admiration one step further by making an official approach.

According to Tuttosport (via Torino Granata and Sport Witness), Schuurs has “received” an offer from Newcastle but a move to the northeast currently does not “appeal” to him. Torino’s “exorbitant requests” are believed to have put off all other potential suitors, and whilst this hasn’t affected Howe’s side, it’s stated that the proposals their target has received to date are “not enough” to convince him to leave, meaning that his price tag is expected to have increased by the time next summer comes around.

Should Newcastle make a second offer for Schuurs?

Newcastle are clearly serious about signing Schuurs if they’ve gone as far as to make a personal offer, so despite the fact that they have been rejected on this occasion, it would definitely be worth making another approach.

The £30k-per-week “mountain”, as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, is currently averaging 3.3 clearances and 2.1 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, whilst recording 18 tackles won from 39 players challenged this season which is the third-highest success rate in his squad.

The Champions and Europa League participant is also capable of being a threat when it comes to getting on the end of set pieces - registering 37 goal contributions (21 goals and 16 assists) in 221 career appearances before Torino's match against Lazio on Saturday. Indeed, this ability to make a positive impact at both ends of the pitch will make him even more of an attractive prospect to Howe.

Finally, Schuurs will know what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having won six trophies during his previous spell at Ajax so would therefore match the winning mentality of the current squad already at St. James' Park.