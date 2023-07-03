Newcastle United are reportedly keen to prise Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer, as Eddie Howe seeks to continue his midfield overhaul at St James' Park.

What's the latest on Phillips to Newcastle?

With the Magpies having already wrapped up a deal for AC Milan playmaker, Sandro Tonali, the Telegraph are now reporting that the club could turn their attention towards the England international over the coming weeks, with the 27-year-old having endured a difficult debut season at the Etihad.

While the report suggests that the former Leeds United man - who made the move to Manchester on a £45m deal last summer - is hoping to stay and fight for his place under Pep Guardiola, a possible swift exit from the treble-winning outfit is potentially still on the cards.

Although the piece does not state how much a deal for the Yorkshireman would cost, the Mirror reported earlier in the window that Premier League rivals Liverpool were eyeing a £35m move for the 5 foot 10 ace.

Would Phillips be a good signing for Newcastle?

There is no denying that it proved to be a frustrating first season for Phillips with the Cityzens, with the 27-cap maestro having been restricted to a bit-part role in the club's glittering success, after racking up just 21 appearances in 2022/23, making only two league starts in that time.

While previously described as a "machine" by The Athletic's Jordan Campbell during his prior stint at Elland Road - where he made 234 appearances across all fronts and helped guide the club to promotion - the £150k-per-week man's recent woes should well be of concern to Howe and co.

Newcastle may wish to avoid making the same mistake as that of their bitter rivals, Sunderland, with talkSPORT pundit Ray Parlour suggesting that the situation of Phillips at City is "very similar" to that of Jack Rodwell - who also endured infamously dour stint at the Stadium of Light.

Much like his compatriot, Rodwell had shown early promise after rising up through the ranks at Everton, with then-Toffees boss David Moyes stating that the midfielder had a "good future ahead of him", prior to making the move to Man City on a £15m deal in 2012.

As it proved, the Southport-born dud arguably "wasted two years of his career" at the Etihad - according to journalist Leigh Curtis - as he made just 25 first-team appearances, before joining the Black Cats in 2014.

That move proved even more disastrous as Rodwell endured a run of 39 top-flight games without a win - a league record - having also been lambasted by former boss Chris Coleman due to his apparent willingness to see out of his contract, rather than move on elsewhere.

Described as the 'worst signing in Sunderland's history' by the Chronicle's James Hunter back in 2018, the current Sydney FC man endured a torrid time of it in the northeast, with those at St James' Park perhaps wary of seeing history repeat itself.

The Tynesiders could well follow in the footsteps of their long-time foes with the addition of Phillips, with the Leeds native - who Guardiola described as "overweight" last season - seemingly not the solution for Howe this summer.