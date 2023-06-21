Newcastle United have placed Felix Nmecha on their wanted list for the summer transfer window having sent officials to see him play, according to Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze.

Are Newcastle United signing Felix Nmecha?

The player has only really burst onto the scene in the last two campaigns, having spent a lot of time in Manchester City's academy. He never made a league debut for the Premier League outfit before being sold on to Wolfsburg in Germany, where he has finally begun to get first-team football.

Having managed only one start in the Bundesliga for the side during his first season there, he really became a frequent member of the starting eleven in the 2022/23 campaign. Playing 30 times for them over the course of the campaign, he managed three goals and five assists from the centre of the field and ended up being a star member of the squad despite his age.

In addition, his showings have also led to him becoming one of the best statistically in his favoured position. When compared to other midfielders in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues for example, he stands out as one of the very best at setting up his teammates. That's because his assist rate of 0.25 per 90 puts him within the top four percent in that area compared to other central players. It means that he clearly has excellent vision and a good eye for a pass to be able to tee up his teammates so often.

Now, according to a report from Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze, Nmecha may have the chance to return to England and prove himself in a first-team.

That's because Newcastle have reportedly been keeping tabs on his situation with Wolfsburg and have spent the last season sending club officials to watch him in action. He is "also" on their list alongside James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai.

How much is Felix Nmecha worth?

Hinze reports a potential asking price of up to 30 million Euros (or about £26m). No bid has been made yet but it does seem as if he is certainly on the Magpies' radar, and that price would surely fall within their transfer structure, having been a bit more shrewd than many would have expected since the takeover.

He's already been praised highly for his performances in Germany, with football journalist Josh Bunting stating that Nmecha has an "intelligent eye" and that also his "technical ability is good".

Despite being just 22-years-old, he already seems to possess the qualities to add some guile and playmaking ability to the Newcastle side - and considering his age, the potential is there for him to get even better for them under Howe's guidance.