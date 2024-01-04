Sitting ninth and 11 points adrift of the Premier League's top four, there was once a time when Newcastle United would have bitten your hand off when offered such a start to the campaign, but times have changed and standards have gone up. The arrival of rich owners quickly saw the Magpies rise from relegation contenders to a side qualifying for the Champions League, all without even fully dipping into their massive funds. One season later, however, and that looks unlikely to be the case this time around.

In a shock decision, PIF could lose patience with Eddie Howe and turn to one of La Liga's best managers this season to guide Newcastle back on course to earn a place in Europe ahead of next season.

Newcastle manager news

After losing four of his last five games in charge, which has included defeats against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, Howe's job isn't quite as secure as it once was at Newcastle. It once felt as though the former Bournemouth boss was somewhat untouchable following Newcastle's top four finish last time out, but results have stalled ever since. Reports now suggest that those in charge at the club are looking at one exciting potential replacement.

According to MARCA, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Michel Sanchez, who has guided Girona to a shock place in second and only behind Real Madrid on goal difference in La Liga this season.

PIF are reportedly looking very seriously into appointing Michel if they decide to show Howe the exit door at St James' Park. If they do want to land the manager, they may need to act sooner rather than later, given how in-demand the Girona man is likely to be after such stunning success.

What is Girona's style of play?

It would arguably be one of the biggest shocks in La Liga history if Girona went on to win the title this season, but it is very much a possibility. They have already defeated Barcelona this season and overcame Atletico Madrid in a last-gasp 4-3 victory on Wednesday evening.

With a ten point gap down to the rest of the league behind Girona and Real Madrid, the duo look set to battle it out in a dramatic title race. The Catalan outfit have scored the most goals in the league this term, netting 46 times in 19 games, with a brave, attacking style that focuses on creating overloads in the wide areas.

In the middle of that race, however, Girona could yet lose one of the most important figures in their rise in the form of Michel. The manager has been at the centre of their success, as Michel's win rate of 81% proves. Michel's preferred formation of 4-1-4-1 could suit Newcastle too - it would see one man sit at the very base of midfield, whilst allowing others to push on. This would allow the likes of Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron to prove their attacking ability even further, whilst getting the best out of Kieran Trippier due to the focus on overlaps out wide.

All that said, it remains to be seen whether Michel would give up a title race with Girona if Newcastle come calling this season. Choosing between a Premier League sleeping giant and a La Liga title race certainly won't be an easy choice, that's for sure.