To say that Newcastle United have been forced to learn the hard way about what happens when a side does not prepare for a season in both European football and the Premier League would arguably be an understatement. The Magpies crashed out of the Champions League in the Group Stage and sit eight points adrift of the top four, having just suffered defeats against both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe's side find themselves in a rut and may use the January transfer window to find solutions. And that could start with finding a replacement for Nick Pope, who is currently sidelined with an injury that should see him miss the majority of the remainder of the campaign.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst Newcastle have been unfortunate with injuries, those at St James' Park did not help by failing to recruit enough reinforcements during the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, those who did come in haven't had it their own way. Harvey Barnes is injured, Lewis Hall hasn't been a regular and Sandro Tonali has been issued with a 10-month ban, making January all the more important. With Pope out injured, however, PIF's first Newcastle addition in 2024 may well be a goalkeeper.

According to reports from Spain, Newcastle and PIF's chair Prince Mohammed bin Salman are eyeing a move to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in January, who has helped cover for the absence of Thibaut Courtois for the Spanish giants this season.

The shot-stopper is reportedly happier than ever at the Bernabeu due to taking advantage of injuries to earn game time but will be aware that Courtois will take his place as soon as he returns. With his contract running out in 2025 too, Lunin will be in a position to discuss a free transfer away from Madrid in just over a year, potentially handing Newcastle a cut-price opportunity next month.

"Great" Lunin could be the perfect Pope replacement

Lunin could be an upgrade on Martin Dubravka, who has been thrown into the starting role in Pope's absence. But given Lunin's stats and the fact that Pope is 31 years old, there could be an argument that the Madrid man, who has started seven La Liga games this season, could replace the England international in the long run.

Player Save Percentage Passes Attempted Per 90 Crosses Stopped Per 90 Andriy Lunin 83.3% 24 1.29 Martin Dubravka 68.8% 26.3 1.18 Nick Pope 73.6% 20.3 0.43

At 24 years of age, Lunin may be entering his prime, which could make January the perfect time for Newcastle to make their move. Earning plenty of praise from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti this season, the managerial icon said:

"We have total confidence in Lunin who is a great goalkeeper. He's been very good during pre-season. He's talented and what he lacks is what all young players lack - experience, which he's going to gain day by day."

With that said and the January transfer window swinging open in a matter of days, Newcastle could be wise to move for Lunin in the winter window, especially as they look to rediscover their best form under Howe in the Premier League.