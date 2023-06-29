Newcastle United may soon make a move for Goncalo Inacio this summer, according to a fresh report from AS, via Sport Witness.

What is the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

The Toon will be competing in the Champions League next season and that means that they have work to do in order to ensure their squad is capable of competing in Europe and in the Premier League.

That has already led to the Magpies being linked to a number of players in multiple positions this summer transfer window. One of their newer targets is believed to be Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Napoli, with PIF now placing the right-back on their transfer wishlist. No official bid has been made for the defender though.

Defence seems to be a priority for Newcastle too at the moment, with Joachim Andersen another player linked with a switch. The Crystal Palace star's teammate Marc Guehi is also a target, although he is considered less of a "realistic" proposition than Andersen.

Are Newcastle United signing Goncalo Inacio?

Now, according to a report from AS via Sport Witness, there is yet another player that they are interested in that could slot into their backline. That man is Sporting CP's Inacio, with Newcastle stated to be battling both Arsenal and Liverpool for the 21-year-old this summer.

It adds that they do already have faith in their central defenders but that boss Eddie Howe wants to ensure his side are strong enough to compete in every competition - and that will involve bringing in a player like Inacio. No bid has yet been lodged for the player, but Sporting could be williing to cash in for 45 million Euros (or £38.8m).

He's already caught the eye with his impressive displays for Sporting CP, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig previously calling him a "brilliant CB" despite his age.

The youth football writer also praised the club's academy for producing a player like Inacio, and it shows the potential that the defender has to receive such acclaim. If Newcastle want to bolster their defence - and have someone who can help keep it solid for a good few years to come - then Inacio could be their man if they can get a deal sorted.