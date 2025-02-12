In what would complete their frontline, Newcastle United are now reportedly planning a €40m (£33m) offer to sign a Champions League winger who became one of few players to get the better of Arne Slot's Liverpool side recently.

Newcastle transfer news

It certainly looks as though the Magpies are gearing up for the summer after enduring a frustratingly quiet last two windows. Currently just two points away from the Premier League's top four, those at St James' Park could yet get the chance to hand Eddie Howe the reinforcements that he so desperately needed the last time that his side competed on the European stage.

On that front, the transfer rumours have already been coming thick and fast with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher threatening to steal the headlines. The Liverpool shot-stopper looks destined to depart Anfield when Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia in the summer and Newcastle could take full advantage to end their goalkeeper concerns.