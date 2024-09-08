Newcastle United are planning to make a move for a £40m-rated forward in the January transfer window because manager Eddie Howe is a massive fan of the player, according to reports.

Newcastle eyeing free agents

With the summer window now shut, Howe will have to make do with what he has, although there is still an opportunity for him to snap up free agents who are currently without clubs, as Paul Mitchell ponders whether to entice them to St James' Park.

One such figure is Adrien Rabiot, who at 29 years of age is now a hugely experienced player who has represented some of the biggest clubs in European football, most notably Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. The Frenchman left the latter in the summer, however, following the expiration of his contract, and he is now on the lookout for a new team.

Newcastle have emerged as strong suitors for the midfielder, with Howe potentially considering him a player who can add that extra quality in the middle of the park, linking up with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in what would be an extremely talented unit. Manchester United are also keen, though, with both clubs contemplating making offers.

Yusuf Yazici has also been linked with a move to St James', with the 27-year-old bringing an end to a five-year stint at Ligue 1 side Lille earlier in the summer, although there are a whole host of clubs in contact with his agents.

Newcastle planning move for "outstanding" £40m maverick

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Newcastle are keen on signing Manchester United winger Antony once the January window rolls around, in a move which would divide opinion on Tyneside given the Brazilian's struggles in England so far.

The Red Devils reportedly value the Brazilian at £40m, even though they spent £86m on him to sign him from Ajax, with his time at Old Trafford not proving to be too successful but Howe still "highly appreciative" of his abilities and perhaps believing he can perform a similar transformation to what he has done with Anthony Gordon's end product.

A lack of end product has always been cited as an issue for the 24-year-old, much like current Magpies man Miguel Almiron, with only 11 goals and five assists coming his way in 83 appearances, which is an extremely poor return for a wide attack playing at one of the world's biggest clubs.

That being said, there are still those who rate Antony, with former Red Devils defender Phil Bardsley describing him as "outstanding" last season, having put in an impressive defensive performance in a goalless draw away to Liverpool in the Premier League.

At 24, the United man is still a young player who could improve further, and he does possess a nice left foot with the ability to produce some magic, but Newcastle would be taking a huge risk on him.

Related Newcastle struck gold selling star who's worth more than Isak in 2024 money Alan Pardew moved on a player who would be valued at over £100m in today's money

Granted, Antony could thrive and be an upgrade on the likes of Almiron and Jacob Murphy, but it is also easy to envisage him continuing to be the frustrating player he is at Old Trafford, producing nowhere near enough substance in the final third.