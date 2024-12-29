Newcastle United are believed to be planning a major contract offer for a "top striker" in 2025, according to an update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Newcastle transfer news

In a worrying new transfer claim, Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 giants seeing him as a priority target in the near future. Losing the Brazilian would be a huge blow for the Magpies, given his influence at the heart of the midfield.

In terms of more positive transfer news, Newcastle are in a strong position to complete the signing of AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, as Eddie Howe looks to boost his defensive options. He hasn't always found regular football easy to come by this season, so he could eye a move elsewhere.

Matheus Cunha has been one of the few positives for Wolves in a tough Premier League season to date, and he has been backed to seal a switch to St James' Park, in what could be such an exciting piece of business. He has scored 10 goals in 17 starts in the league, also chipping in with four assists.

A right-sided attacking player is seen as an important area to strengthen in and Southampton ace Tyler Dibling has been linked with Newcastle, in what could be a superb addition. The 18-year-old already looks the part in the Premier League for Southampton and could jump at the chance to join a bigger club.

Newcastle planning major contract offer for "top striker"

According to Nixon on Patreon [via Goodison News], Newcastle and PIF are planning a major contract offer for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin next summer, as they are reluctant to pay a big fee to sign him in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old forward is on course to be available on a free transfer at that point, with the lack of a fee meaning the Magpies can justify paying him significant wages.

Calvert-Lewin has been a target for Newcastle for some time, and if he came in as a direct replacement for Callum Wilson at the end of the season, it could be a great piece of business,

Granted, injury problems have dogged the 27-year-old throughout his career, but he has been untroubled in that respect this season, starting 16 Premier League games. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has hailed his quality as a striker in the past, saying:

"The goal he scored today is one of a top striker. It's a goal where the striker prepares his movement and moves at the right time with a lot of speed and then he was cold in front of the goalkeeper."

Calvert-Lewin is now a hugely experienced top-level player, scoring 56 goals in 230 appearances in the Premier League, as well as netting four times in 11 caps for England.

The fact that the Everton man could be available for free takes away any risk element with the injuries, and as mentioned, replacing Wilson for Calvert Lewin could be a seamless swap.