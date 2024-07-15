Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign a "special" player in the summer transfer window, hoping to hijack another Premier League club to his signature in the process.

Newcastle transfer news

Numerous exciting transfer updates have emerged at St James' Park of late, with Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry linked with a summer move to the club. The German has not always been first choice for the Bundesliga giants of late, and it looks as though the Magpies may try to tempt him away, with a potential £40m move mooted after the Bavarians landed Michael Olise.

Another exciting attacking player, Jonathan David, has also been mentioned as an option for Newcastle, coming in and providing competition for Alexander Isak leading the line, or possibly even forging a devilish strike partnership with him. He has a highly impressive 28 goals in 54 caps for Canada, showing what a prolific performer he has been at international level.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is another name that has been thrown into the hat, with the Brazilian happy to go back to the Premier League, even though his loan spell at Liverpool in 2023 was an instantly forgettable one, not making a single league appearance.

The arrival of Paul Mitchell as sporting director represents an exciting appointment, and Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu has emerged as his possible first signing in the role at Newcastle. The 24-year-old can also shine in a more attacking position, and at right-back, so he could be a great versatile option for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle join race to sign "special" player

According to a fresh update from TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are now battling Everton for the signing of Wilfried Gnonto, with the Leeds United ace keen on moving back to the Premier League this summer.

It is claimed that the Magpies are "plotting a move" for the young Italian and are "ready to join the chase", with Howe "looking to bring in a replacement for Miguel Almiron", ahead of his expected exit.

Gnonto may be a Championship player currently, which could naturally make some supporters turn their noses up at the rumour, but he is a young player with so much promise moving forward.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals and registered three assists in the league last season, en route to helping Leeds reach the playoff final against Southampton, and coach Michael Skubala has heaped praise on him: "He’s a great lad, he’s a special player. He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with."

Gnonto, who currently earns £20,000 per week at Leeds, is a 13-cap Italy international, which is no mean feat given his tender years, and his pace, trickery and end product out wide could be a great asset for Newcastle.

Wilfried Gnonto's international career Caps Goals Italy 13 1 Italy Under-21s 7 5 Italy Under-19s 10 5 Italy Under-18s 1 0 Italy Under-17s 10 5 Italy Under-16s 10 1

Granted, he may have to settle with a squad role to begin with, especially if he's trying to oust Anthony Gordon on the left wing, but he should only get better with age, and could adapt to playing from the right in the place of Almiron.