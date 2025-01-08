Following a mixed start to the 2024/25 season, Eddie Howe now has Newcastle United playing well as they seek a return to the Champions League after missing out this term.

Howe will also be hoping to lead the Magpies to their first major trophy in over half a century. Signs are good, as the club recently secured a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final tie.

Newcastle United's previous five January signings Player Club signed from Year Anthony Gordon Everton 2023 Harrison Ashby West Ham United 2023 Bruno Guimaraes Lyon 2022 Chris Wood Burnley 2022 Dan Burn Brighton and Hove Albion 2022 Via Transfermarkt

Despite this good form of late, it is evident that reinforcements are needed if they are expected to maintain it, especially with a top-four finish in the Premier League table more than achievable this season.

Naturally, there have been plenty of rumours regarding arrivals and departures at the Toon, but which players could Howe bring into the club, and who will he be able to sell to fund such purchases?

Potential Newcastle United incomings

Vitor Roque (Barcelona)

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle are closely monitoring the situation of Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, who has struggled to make much of an impact for the La Liga giants since his €40m (£33m) move from Brazilian side Athletic-PR in 2023.

The teenager scored just two goals for the club last term and is currently on loan at Real Betis, where he has netted six goals in 24 appearances for the club, which could aid a move out of Barcelona.

Alexander Isak is enjoying a wonderful campaign so far, but if he suffers an injury, Howe only has Callum Wilson as backup, which suggests a move for another striker is a potential priority this month.

Barcelona are now willing to sell Roque, with Newcastle one of the teams who are showing plenty of interest in making a deal happen.

Much will depend on the transfer fee, but if it is within Howe's budget, he should consider tabling a bid for the Brazilian.

James McAtee (Manchester City)

It isn’t just a centre-forward Newcastle are after, as Howe appears keen on bringing Manchester City starlet James McAtee to the club this month.

A loan deal has been mooted amid concerns that the Magpies might not spend too much in the transfer window, but a temporary deal could work wonders for all parties involved.

The attacking midfielder has played just ten times for City this term, scoring a single goal in the process, and it is clear that he needs more game time to fulfil his incredible potential.

Howe would surely be able to get more from McAtee than what Guardiola has done this season by giving him a regular platform to shine in the Premier League, making a loan move a no-brainer.

Jonathan David (Lille)

Jonathan David is a player who is admired by Newcastle, but a move this month might be out of the question. Howe may look to sign him on a pre-contract which would see the Canadian sign in the summer.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, four Premier League clubs have made offers to sign David on a pre-contract deal, but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are one of them.

The centre-forward has scored 101 goals and recorded 23 assists for the French side across 210 games. This works out at a goal involvement every 1.7 games - a strike rate Howe would love to have in his side.

Considering how many clubs are reportedly after the 24-year-old, the Magpies have plenty of competition. With the club having a chance to secure Champions League football next term, this could perhaps be a deciding factor in where David ends up following the 2024/25 campaign.

Potential Newcastle United departures

Miguel Almiron (Crystal Palace, Wolves & others)

Miguel Almiron looks like he will leave Newcastle sooner rather than later, as the club have reportedly offered him to Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester City.

The Paraguay international was once a key player at St James' Park, but it looks as though his future appears away from the north-east. The Magpies have placed a price tag of €20-25m (£17-21m) for the player, which could tempt a few clubs to make a move this month.

Charlotte FC, Santos, Botafogo, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras are also interested in the 30-year-old, and his sale could free up funds for future arrivals this winter.

Callum Wilson (contract expires this summer)

Callum Wilson looks set to leave Newcastle. The question is whether he will spend the next six months at the Toon before departing on a free transfer, or if Howe will look to offload him to secure a transfer fee this month.

Before Christmas, Football Insider claimed that Wilson would be departing Newcastle upon the expiration of his contract after an injury-plagued season that had seen him feature in just four league games, failing to score or assist.

If a club comes in with an offer this month, Howe will surely be keen on accepting to move him on.

Martin Dubravka (linked with Al-Shabab)

It already appears as though Martin Dubravka is destined to leave Newcastle, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab closing in on bringing the goalkeeper to the Middle East.

The transfer has been approved by the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Sustainability Committee, although it still needs to be approved by Newcastle. Howe will be eyeing up a replacement for the Slovakian, who has been the first-choice goalkeeper at the club in recent times amid Nick Pope’s injury issues.

The 35-year-old has made 171 appearances for the Magpies since joining in 2017. With his contract expiring this summer, getting a fee for him in January makes plenty of sense.

Howe will be looking to replace the veteran 'keeper, especially if he needs cover for Pope in the future. Whether he finds someone this month or in the summer remains unclear.