Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a late window transfer hijack for one of their long-term targets as they finally look to flex their financial muscles ahead of the new Premier League season.

Newcastle see Marc Guehi bids rejected

Eddie Howe's side are looking to make statement signings after struggling through the first part of the transfer window thanks to financial fair play restrictions. They have identified EURO 2024 star Marc Guehi as one such statement, but are yet to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace over a move for the defender.

Indeed, Sky Sports report that the club have seen a third bid for the centre-back rejected, with their latest offer consisting of £55m upfront plus a further £5m in add-ons, and they add that "talks continue over a deal but Newcastle [are] looking at alternatives should the deal not happen".

Earlier in the week, Palace chairman Steve Parish revealed no one had come close to matching their valuation on Guehi, who he dubbed a generational talent.

"Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money. It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him. If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He's a generational talent."

Now, Newcastle have been linked with an audacious late move for Guehi's international teammate.

Magpies reignite interest in long-term target

That comes as sources in Spain name the Magpies as the side pushing hardest to sign Conor Gallagher this summer. The Englishman was on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid this summer in a £33.4m move, and had even done a stadium tour in the Spanish capital. However, he is now in limbo after a deal fell through and has returned to London, where he is training with Chelsea's U21 side.

Down to the final 12 months of his £50,000 a week deal at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are determined to sell him this summer rather than lose him for nothing in 12 months time, and the report claims that Newcastle are "planning a move" to try and sign him should his move to Atletico not be re-structured.

Part of the England squad at EURO 2024, Gallagher appeared 37 times for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino last season, who dubbed the midfielder "priceless".

Conor Gallagher's PL season 23/24 Appearances 37 Starts 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Yellow Cards 7

"I think he is a player with a great commitment to the team," said the ex-Chelsea manager. "He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It's priceless to have a player like him."

Now firmly out in the cold in west London, Newcastle are looking to take advantage of the transfer uncertainty surrounding him to land their long-term target, with Eddie Howe thought to be keen on the midfielder and the club having already seen offers rejected in previous transfer windows.