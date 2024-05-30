Newcastle United’s efforts in the transfer window over the last couple of years have been very successful, signing multiple key players that have transformed them from relegation contenders to European hopefuls.

Last summer, the Magpies invested in youth, keeping one eye on the future with the arrivals of full-backs Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento from Chelsea and Southampton, respectively.

However, Eddie Howe’s side have also targeted key players from all over Europe in the hope they could transform his side - an ambition that has certainly been fulfilled following the Champions League campaign they enjoyed this season.

£60m signing Alexander Isak has been a huge part of the club’s recent success, scoring 35 times in his 67 games for the Magpies - an average of one goal every 1.9 matches.

Despite the Swede’s form on Tyneside, the club are looking to sign another player who could potentially push one of Isak’s teammates to a new level, building on his excellent individual season during 2023/24.

Newcastle interested in £21m talent this summer

According to TuttoJuve, Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League sides interested in signing American central midfielder Weston McKennie this summer.

The 25-year-old, who previously had a spell on loan at Leeds United in the Premier League, has featured in 34 Serie A matches this season, but could still be set for an exit from Italian giants Juventus.

Aston Villa and Everton are also said to be interested in McKennie, whose contract is set to expire next summer, with this window potentially the last opportunity for Juve to receive a fee for him should he decide against a new deal in Italy.

The report states that they are looking for a fee in the region of £21m to part ways with the USA international - a fee that could be a bargain for Howe’s side when delving into the impact he’s had in Serie A this campaign.

Why McKennie could take Guimaraes to the next level

Every Magpie supporter will know how impressive Bruno Guimaraes has been for the club since his £40m move from Lyon back in January 2022.

The 2023/24 campaign was arguably the Brazilian’s best season at St James’ Park, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in his 37 outings - demonstrating his quality in attacking areas.

He’s often been utilised as a box-to-box player alongside fellow countryman Joelinton, but should McKennie arrive at St James’, it could allow Guimaraes to play in a more advanced role - which would massively suit his game when looking at the duo’s stats from this season.

The former Lyon talent has averaged 1.9 passes into the penalty area, alongside 0.7 through balls per 90, with Guimaraes ranking within the top 10% of all midfielders in Europe in both categories.

He’s also averaged 7.8 progressive passes to his teammates, with the Brazilian having the potential to dramatically increase his assist and goal tally should he feature further forward.

Howe could be able to push the 26-year-old into a more advanced role, if they agree a deal for McKennie, with his defensive stats making him a great ball-winning player.

The “incredibly underrated” talent, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has averaged 1.7 tackles, one block and 1.3 aerials won per 90 this campaign, with his tally of 2.2 progressive carries also evidence that he can perform in transition after regaining possession.

He's also managed to provide seven assists in Serie A this season - with the American potentially able to add goals as well as defensive stability in Howe's midfield.

How McKennie compares to Newcastle players for assists (23/24) Player Tally Kieran Trippier 10 Anthony Gordon 10 Bruno Guimaraes 8 Jacob Murphy 7 Weston McKennie 7 Harvey Barnes 3 Stats via FotMob

All things considered, McKennie would be an excellent addition to the Magpies squad, one that would allow the supporters to see Guimaraes transform his game further and reach the next level in a Newcastle shirt.